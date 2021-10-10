 
 

Tiwa Savage Blackmailed After Boyfriend Accidentally Posted Sex Tape

The 'Water and Garri' star claims she was extorted after her boyfriend accidentally shared their intimate video on social media before quickly deleting it.

  • Oct 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nigerian Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage is reportedly being extorted over a sex tape.

Savage claims her boyfriend accidentally posted an intimate video to Snapchat last month (Sep21) and swiftly deleted it when he realised his mistake.

However, she tells New York radio host Angie Martinez someone downloaded the clip before it was removed and is threatening to publish it online unless she pays them.

Insisting she would rather the tape be leaked than pay the money, Savage quips, "I am that crazy, I could put it out myself. You are not making any money off me."

Although she remained calm during the radio interview, the star revealed she was unable to sleep when she first received the demand for money this week (ends08Oct21).

Now she's worried about the effect the video might have on her six-year-old son.

"I am going to talk to him and for me (I worry even more about) when he's about 15 and someone is trying to be rude to him," she admits.

"I just have to brace him up."

Tiwa is one of the world's biggest Afrobeats stars. She is currently in the U.S. to promote her recent EP, "Water and Garri", which was released in August and features guest spots by Nas and Brandy.

The singer-songwriter, who grew up in London and appeared on "The X Factor" in the U.K. in 2006, performed as a backup singer for artists such as Mary J. Blige and George Michael before finding fame as a solo artist.

In 2018, she won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act.

In Nigeria, it is a criminal offence to share intimate images or videos of someone without their consent. A cyber-crime act was passed in 2015 that made it an offence with up to three years in prison.

