Jesy Nelson Unbothered by Nicki Minaj's Controversial Vaccine Comments

YouTube Celebrity

The former Little Mix member insists the 'Anaconda' hitmaker is entitled to her own opinions when she responds to the controversial vaccine comments made by her collaborator.

Oct 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson wasn't bothered by Nicki Minaj's controversial comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pair collaborated on Jesy's debut solo single "Boyz", which dropped weeks after the rapper voiced her fears about the COVID-19 vaccine, including suggesting it could lead to impotency.

However, Jesy insisted that Nicki's recent comments, never made her question having the global superstar appear on the single.

When asked by Vulture, "Given this is such a big moment for you and you will want things to go well, does the backlash to her vaccine hesitancy make you anxious about having her on your song?," Jesy replied, "Not at all. Everyone's entitled to their own opinion."

"If Nicki feels like she hasn't done her full research and she wants to know more about the vaccination, then that's her opinion. She's there to be on my song, to do her part."

"She's literally made my song even better. That's nothing to do with my song and what we're doing together."

Jesy also revealed she has loved Nicki since the rapper worked with Little Mix on "Woman Like Me" in 2018.

She said, "We performed with her at the (MTV Europe Music Awards), and I loved her from there. She's so real, and I'm big on that. It's weird to find that in this industry. And she's the best."

"I thought, There's no one more perfect for this song. I screamed when I heard (her verse)! I always knew I wanted her on it, because she's the queen. I just love her so much."

Nicki first admitted her concerns about the jab when she explained one of the reasons why she wouldn't be at the Met Gala last month (Sep21) was the vaccine mandate for attendees.

The "Super Bass" hitmaker even claimed that her cousin's friend became "impotent" and that his "testicles became swollen" after having the jab.

Nicki - who has more than 22 million followers on Twitter - wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding."

"So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied. (sic)"