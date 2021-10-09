Adele 'Lost the Plot' Before Filing for Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker opens up on the reasons why she decided to file for divorce from Simon Konecki, citing astrological moment and anxiety issues.

AceShowbiz - The alignment of the planets led to the end of Adele's marriage.

The "Hello" hitmaker divorced Simon Konecki in 2019 after she "lost the plot" during her "Saturn Return" - an astrological term for the time between the ages of 27 and 30 when Saturn returns to the same position as it was when you were born.

Speaking to Vogue, the hitmaker reveals the moment coincided with a "year of anxiety", during which she had to cancel two shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

Adele, who boasts a wrist tattoo of Saturn with the image of Los Angeles in the middle, says. "It's where I lost the plot. When that comes, it can rock your life, shakes you up a bit: 'Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy?' All those things."

And that's when she realised she was no longer happy in her marriage.

"I was just going through the motions," Adele adds. "Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just, 'I want my son (Angelo) to see me really love, and be loved.' It's really important to me."

The pop superstar, who is now dating sports agent Rich Paul, says, "I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."