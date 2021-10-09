 
 

Adele 'Lost the Plot' Before Filing for Divorce

Adele 'Lost the Plot' Before Filing for Divorce
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker opens up on the reasons why she decided to file for divorce from Simon Konecki, citing astrological moment and anxiety issues.

  • Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - The alignment of the planets led to the end of Adele's marriage.

The "Hello" hitmaker divorced Simon Konecki in 2019 after she "lost the plot" during her "Saturn Return" - an astrological term for the time between the ages of 27 and 30 when Saturn returns to the same position as it was when you were born.

Speaking to Vogue, the hitmaker reveals the moment coincided with a "year of anxiety", during which she had to cancel two shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

  See also...

Adele, who boasts a wrist tattoo of Saturn with the image of Los Angeles in the middle, says. "It's where I lost the plot. When that comes, it can rock your life, shakes you up a bit: 'Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy?' All those things."

And that's when she realised she was no longer happy in her marriage.

"I was just going through the motions," Adele adds. "Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just, 'I want my son (Angelo) to see me really love, and be loved.' It's really important to me."

The pop superstar, who is now dating sports agent Rich Paul, says, "I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."

You can share this post!

Machine Gun Kelly Dodges Charges After He's Accused of Assaulting Parking Attendant

Meghan Markle Praised as 'Amazing Leader' by David Furnish
Related Posts
Adele's New Album Inspired by Divorce Conversations With Son

Adele's New Album Inspired by Divorce Conversations With Son

Adele 'Very Happy' Being in Relationship With Rich Paul: 'I Just Love Being Around Him'

Adele 'Very Happy' Being in Relationship With Rich Paul: 'I Just Love Being Around Him'

Adele Credits Anxiety Issues for Her Slim Look

Adele Credits Anxiety Issues for Her Slim Look

Adele Announces Release Date for New Single 'Easy on Me'

Adele Announces Release Date for New Single 'Easy on Me'

Most Read
Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Celebrity

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

B. Simone Defends Herself Following Backlash for Charging $10 to Be 'Close Friends'

B. Simone Defends Herself Following Backlash for Charging $10 to Be 'Close Friends'

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

DaBaby Fuming After Accused of Trying to Woo a Married Woman

DaBaby Fuming After Accused of Trying to Woo a Married Woman