Marilyn Manson Loses Attempt to Toss Out Esme Bianco's Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

WENN Celebrity

A judge has denies a legal request filed by the shock rocker to dismiss the rape lawsuit launched by one of his former lovers, the 'Game of Thrones' actress.

Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson's request to dismiss actress Esme Bianco's rape claims against him has been denied by a judge.

The shock rocker maintains the "Game of Thrones" star's allegations are false and, in legal documents filed in July (21), he argued the purported events took place outside of the statute of limitations.

However, Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha of the U.S. District Court of California denied Manson's request and wrote in his court address, "A reasonable jury could find that the effects of Warner's alleged unconscionable acts, including the perceived threat to Plaintiff's safety, immigration status, and career, persisted years after her last contact with Warner."

Manson now has 14 days to file a formal answer to each of Bianco's claims in the lawsuit.

A representative for the musician, real name Brian Warner, has yet to respond to the judge's ruling.

Bianco's rape claims include allegations Manson bound, whipped, electrocuted and cut her with a knife.

Following allegations from Bianco, his former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood, and others, Manson lost his record label deal, his manager, and two TV roles this year.

Marilyn Manson is also facing a lawsuit launched by another alleged victim. She said in her legal papers she regained her repressed memories about alleged abuse after other women stepped forward with their stories, but a judge ruled her claims were "not sufficient" to overrule the two-year statute of limitations.

She has since refiled the lawsuit.