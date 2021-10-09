 
 

Adele's New Album Inspired by Divorce Conversations With Son

Adele's New Album Inspired by Divorce Conversations With Son
Vogue Magazine/Steven Meisel
Music

The 'Chasing Pavement' singer reveals heart-to-heart chats about divorce with son inspired her next studio installment which will be led by a brand new single called 'Easy on Me'.

  • Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele's tough conversations about divorce with her young son Angelo helped inspire her new album.

The British singer is on the verge of a major comeback after announcing plans to release a new single, "Easy On Me", next week (15Oct21), ahead of a new studio album, widely thought to be titled "30".

The star finalised her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki, dad of the former couple's eight-year-old boy, earlier this year and explains that though the new release is not "a divorce record," some of its content is derived from the serious heart-to-heart chats she had with her boy about his parents' breakup.

  See also...

"He has so many simple questions for me that I can't answer because I don't know the answer," she tells British Vogue in a new cover story. "Like, 'Why can't we still live together?' 'That's just not what people do when they get divorced'. 'But why not?' I'm like, 'I don't f**king know. That's not what society does.' "

The "Hello" hitmaker tells the publication the new album is more about "me divorcing myself - just being, like, 'B**ch, f**kin' hot mess, get your f**kin' s**t together!' "

She adds, "It's sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that (album) 21 doesn't belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I'm not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don't think I'll ever let this one go."

You can share this post!

Madonna Regrets Turning Down 'Catwoman' and 'Wanted to Kill Herself' After Rejecting 'The Matrix'

Marilyn Manson Loses Attempt to Toss Out Esme Bianco's Sexual Abuse Lawsuit
Related Posts
Adele 'Very Happy' Being in Relationship With Rich Paul: 'I Just Love Being Around Him'

Adele 'Very Happy' Being in Relationship With Rich Paul: 'I Just Love Being Around Him'

Adele Credits Anxiety Issues for Her Slim Look

Adele Credits Anxiety Issues for Her Slim Look

Adele Announces Release Date for New Single 'Easy on Me'

Adele Announces Release Date for New Single 'Easy on Me'

Adele, Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg Among Stars Reacting to Instagram and WhatsApp Global Outages

Adele, Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg Among Stars Reacting to Instagram and WhatsApp Global Outages

Most Read
Tina Turner Sells Music Rights in Largest Artist Acquisition of All Time
Music

Tina Turner Sells Music Rights in Largest Artist Acquisition of All Time

BIA Reacts to Backlash Over Her BET Hip-Hop Awards Performance

BIA Reacts to Backlash Over Her BET Hip-Hop Awards Performance

Ringo Starr Assembles More Than 100 Famous Drummers to Do 'Come Together' Cover for Charity

Ringo Starr Assembles More Than 100 Famous Drummers to Do 'Come Together' Cover for Charity

Rihanna and John Mayer Spark Collaboration Rumors After Spotted on Dinner Together

Rihanna and John Mayer Spark Collaboration Rumors After Spotted on Dinner Together

Pharrell Williams Axes Hometown Music Festival Due to 'Toxic Energy' After Cousin Was Killed by Cop

Pharrell Williams Axes Hometown Music Festival Due to 'Toxic Energy' After Cousin Was Killed by Cop

Kacey Musgraves' Rep Confirms She's Completely Naked on 'SNL'

Kacey Musgraves' Rep Confirms She's Completely Naked on 'SNL'

Dave Grohl Admits to Avoid Listening to Nirvana Song for A Long Time

Dave Grohl Admits to Avoid Listening to Nirvana Song for A Long Time

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Bag Three Trophies for 'WAP'

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Bag Three Trophies for 'WAP'

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: BIA Channels Inner Queen When Performing 'Whole Lotta Money' and 'Bia Bia'

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: BIA Channels Inner Queen When Performing 'Whole Lotta Money' and 'Bia Bia'

Jesy Nelson Insists She Never Said She Was Quitting Music When Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Insists She Never Said She Was Quitting Music When Leaving Little Mix

Camila Cabello Ecstatic for Becoming First Hispanic Female Singer to Earn Diamond Status

Camila Cabello Ecstatic for Becoming First Hispanic Female Singer to Earn Diamond Status

Slash Boasts About New Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators Album Being Their Best

Slash Boasts About New Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators Album Being Their Best

Tom Morello Blames Systemic Failure for Limited Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Tom Morello Blames Systemic Failure for Limited Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction