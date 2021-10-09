Adele's New Album Inspired by Divorce Conversations With Son

Vogue Magazine/Steven Meisel Music

The 'Chasing Pavement' singer reveals heart-to-heart chats about divorce with son inspired her next studio installment which will be led by a brand new single called 'Easy on Me'.

AceShowbiz - Adele's tough conversations about divorce with her young son Angelo helped inspire her new album.

The British singer is on the verge of a major comeback after announcing plans to release a new single, "Easy On Me", next week (15Oct21), ahead of a new studio album, widely thought to be titled "30".

The star finalised her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki, dad of the former couple's eight-year-old boy, earlier this year and explains that though the new release is not "a divorce record," some of its content is derived from the serious heart-to-heart chats she had with her boy about his parents' breakup.

"He has so many simple questions for me that I can't answer because I don't know the answer," she tells British Vogue in a new cover story. "Like, 'Why can't we still live together?' 'That's just not what people do when they get divorced'. 'But why not?' I'm like, 'I don't f**king know. That's not what society does.' "

The "Hello" hitmaker tells the publication the new album is more about "me divorcing myself - just being, like, 'B**ch, f**kin' hot mess, get your f**kin' s**t together!' "

She adds, "It's sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that (album) 21 doesn't belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I'm not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don't think I'll ever let this one go."