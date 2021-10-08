Nicki Minaj Shares Pictures of Her Surprise Appearance in 'RHOP' Reunion

Instagram TV

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker takes to her Instagram account to share a slew of pictures of her and Andy posing on the set of the reunion special for 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'.

Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is never playing around. The raptress previously joked that she would be taking over reunion hosting duties from Andy Cohen, and she revealed on Thursday, October 7 that she had officially entered the Bravoverse.

The "Anaconda" hitmaker took to her Instagram account to share a slew of pictures of her and Andy posing on the set of the reunion special for "The Real Housewives of Potomac". For the occasion, the mom of one looked sexy in a black outfit and several pearl necklaces. As for Andy, he donned a gray suit that he paired with a pink shirt and a tie.

"GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy #Moment4Life," Nicki wrote in the caption. "yall better binge watch this season chile."

Andy also shared the same pictures on his own Instagram page. "It's the Reunion I could never get away with!" the Bravo executive producer teased. "At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda."

Back in July, Nicki posted a promo for the show that featured a Potomac-themed version of her track "Moment for Life". She joked in the caption, "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile." Her publicist Joe made it a reality as she told her that Andy would "gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion."

Andy doubled down on the sentiment in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I would love to figure out a way to work her into the reunion and I would love to be able to bring her out and see what she has to say and wants to ask the women," he said at the time. "It could be a fun little new segment. The answer is I'm totally receptive to figuring out how to work her into what we're doing."