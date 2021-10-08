 
 

Nicki Minaj Shares Pictures of Her Surprise Appearance in 'RHOP' Reunion

Nicki Minaj Shares Pictures of Her Surprise Appearance in 'RHOP' Reunion
Instagram
TV

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker takes to her Instagram account to share a slew of pictures of her and Andy posing on the set of the reunion special for 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is never playing around. The raptress previously joked that she would be taking over reunion hosting duties from Andy Cohen, and she revealed on Thursday, October 7 that she had officially entered the Bravoverse.

The "Anaconda" hitmaker took to her Instagram account to share a slew of pictures of her and Andy posing on the set of the reunion special for "The Real Housewives of Potomac". For the occasion, the mom of one looked sexy in a black outfit and several pearl necklaces. As for Andy, he donned a gray suit that he paired with a pink shirt and a tie.

"GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy #Moment4Life," Nicki wrote in the caption. "yall better binge watch this season chile."

  See also...

Andy also shared the same pictures on his own Instagram page. "It's the Reunion I could never get away with!" the Bravo executive producer teased. "At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda."

Back in July, Nicki posted a promo for the show that featured a Potomac-themed version of her track "Moment for Life". She joked in the caption, "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile." Her publicist Joe made it a reality as she told her that Andy would "gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion."

Andy doubled down on the sentiment in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I would love to figure out a way to work her into the reunion and I would love to be able to bring her out and see what she has to say and wants to ask the women," he said at the time. "It could be a fun little new segment. The answer is I'm totally receptive to figuring out how to work her into what we're doing."

You can share this post!

Rihanna's Home Burglar Tyress Williams Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

Kate McKinnon Transforms Into Carole Baskin in First Pics of Peacock's 'Tiger King' Series
Related Posts
Andy Cohen Addresses Nicki Minaj's Alleged 'RHOP' Hosting Gig

Andy Cohen Addresses Nicki Minaj's Alleged 'RHOP' Hosting Gig

Nicki Minaj Confirms She Will Host 'Real Housewives' Reunion

Nicki Minaj Confirms She Will Host 'Real Housewives' Reunion

'RHOP': Wendy Osefo Confronts Mia Thornton for Throwing Karen Huger Under the Bus

'RHOP': Wendy Osefo Confronts Mia Thornton for Throwing Karen Huger Under the Bus

Robyn Dixon Teases Less-Toxic Season 6 of 'RHOP'

Robyn Dixon Teases Less-Toxic Season 6 of 'RHOP'

Most Read
'The Masked Singer' Recap: Baby Is Unmasked to Be Comic and Radio Personality
TV

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Baby Is Unmasked to Be Comic and Radio Personality

Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out on 'Dr. Phil', Urges Brian Laundrie to Turn Himself In

Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out on 'Dr. Phil', Urges Brian Laundrie to Turn Himself In

Erika Jayne Breaks Down in Tears After Andy Cohen Grills Her in 'RHOBH' Reunion

Erika Jayne Breaks Down in Tears After Andy Cohen Grills Her in 'RHOBH' Reunion

Emily VanCamp Explains Her 'The Resident' Exit: My 'Priorities Shifted'

Emily VanCamp Explains Her 'The Resident' Exit: My 'Priorities Shifted'

Phoebe Dynevor Struggles With Pressure Amid Her Rise to Fame Following 'Bridgerton' Success

Phoebe Dynevor Struggles With Pressure Amid Her Rise to Fame Following 'Bridgerton' Success

Sharna Burgess Defends Being Paired With Real-Life Boyfriend Brian Austin Green on 'DWTS'

Sharna Burgess Defends Being Paired With Real-Life Boyfriend Brian Austin Green on 'DWTS'

'Squid Game' Director Shares Idea for Potential Season 2

'Squid Game' Director Shares Idea for Potential Season 2

'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Releases First Trailer

'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Releases First Trailer

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Recap: Find Out Who Breaks Up and Gets Engaged

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Recap: Find Out Who Breaks Up and Gets Engaged

Netflix Urged to Yank Off Dave Chappelle's New Comedy Special Amid Transphobic Allegations

Netflix Urged to Yank Off Dave Chappelle's New Comedy Special Amid Transphobic Allegations

Queen Latifah 'Really Angered' After Being Told to Lose Weight on 'Living Single'

Queen Latifah 'Really Angered' After Being Told to Lose Weight on 'Living Single'

Report: Disney+ Eyeing 'WandaVision' Spin-Off Comedy Centering on Agatha

Report: Disney+ Eyeing 'WandaVision' Spin-Off Comedy Centering on Agatha

Renee Zellweger Wears Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Thing About Pam'

Renee Zellweger Wears Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Thing About Pam'