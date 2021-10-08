 
 

James Bond Bosses Pay Tribute to Iconic Publicist Following His Death

The producers of 007 spy agent movie franchise have offered prayers and condolences shortly after legendary publicist Jerry Juroe passed away at the age of 98.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - The marketing veteran who helped sell James Bond to the world has died.

Jerry Juroe handled publicity for the first 14 Bond movies.

Paying tribute to the 98 year old, current Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said, "He made a huge contribution to the success of the series from the very first promotional tour to Italy in 1962 for Dr. No with Sean Connery to his retirement as director of marketing on Licence to Kill."

Juroe died on 30 September (21) at his home near Valencia, Spain.

While serving in the U.S. Army, Juroe volunteered for the Office of Special Services and escorted stars like Rita Hayworth and Bob Hope around military bases.

He participated in the D-Day landing at Normandy, France and was presented with France's Legion of Honor medal by French president Emmanuel Macron in 2009 on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Following his honourable discharge in 1945, Juroe returned to his native San Francisco, California and became a publicist for Fox West Coast Theaters. In 1950, he landed a job in Paramount's publicity department in Hollywood, where he promoted 1950's Sunset Boulevard and Cecil B. DeMille's The Greatest Show on Earth and The Ten Commandments, among other classics.

He returned to Europe after taking a post at Arthur P. Jacobs' publicity firm, and was given the task of looking after Marilyn Monroe during the production of 1957's "The Prince and the Showgirl" - something he covered in his memoir "Bond, The Beatles and My Year With Marilyn: 50 Years as a Movie Marketing Man". He also met producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli, who would change his life by making him 007's marketing man.

He travelled the world with the Bond films, enjoying highs and lows - he met Princess Diana at a premiere and had to pass the phone to Pierce Brosnan when Broccoli decided the Irish actor's run as Bond was over.

