Britney Spears and Ex Kevin Federline's Sons Flash Smiles in Rare Pics

Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline have grown up a lot in new pictures shared on social media by the CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.

Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's sons appeared to be in good spirits during a hang-out with their dad. Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, who mostly stayed out of the spotlight despite their famous parents, flashed smiles in rare pictures shared on social media.

Posting the said photos was the CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales on Instagram on Tuesday, October 5. In both snaps, the siblings could be seen smiling when posing next to Eddie. They even wore matching black jackets that they paired with white T-shirts.

Eddie also let out some pictures of him hanging out with Kevin and some other pals. In addition, he unleashed one video that showed Jayden playing the piano. He kicked off the caption of the post by writing, "#weallwegot #whitsett During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living."

"talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then my hands now look at #life how beautiful gods work is," Eddie went on gushing. "love you bro @federline4real... "NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD HE HAS BEEN !"

This arrived just two weeks after Britney shared a heartfelt message dedicated to Sean and Jayden. On September 21, she took to Instagram to post a quote that read, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and a son."

In the caption, the "Toxic" hitmaker penned, "My boys' birthdays were last week ... and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men !!!" She added, "Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes !!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing !!!"

"They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days, my babies in a suit !!! It's crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome !!!" she went on raving. "I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it ... there's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life !!! And if they're reading this … which I'm pretty sure they're not … I love you two little devils so much !!!"