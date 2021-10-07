Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Put Hollywood Hills Home on Market, Pink Lists Malibu Mansion

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are hoping to make a huge property profit on a Los Angeles home the former boy band star bought nearly 20 years ago.
Timberlake bought the Hollywood Hills estate in California for $8.3 million (£6 million) in 2002, at the height of his fame with boy band NSYNC, and now the married couple is hoping to offload the place for $35 million (£26 million).
The property includes seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a private screening room, personal gym, tennis court, gourmet kitchen, and a guest house on a massive 10-acre lot, according to TMZ.
The Timberlakes' other homes include a penthouse in New York City's Tribeca as well as pads in Tennessee and Montana.
Another A-list celebrity Pink has also put her Malibu, California mansion back on the market just three months after buying it.
The "Just Like a Pill" singer purchased the luxurious pad - which once belonged to singer Barry Manilow - for $13.7 million (£10.1 million) in June 2021 and is now asking $15 million (£11 million) for the sprawling villa.
Website Dirt reports Pink, real name Alecia Moore, paid more than $200,000 (£147,000) over the asking price for the oceanfront home on "one of Malibu's most sought-after streets."
It is not clear why the 42-year-old pop star - who is married to motocross star Carey Hart - is selling the beach house so quickly, with the New York Post reporting she has yet to remodel the property.