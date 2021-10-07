 
 

Linda Evangelista Finds It 'Very Difficult' to Move Forward Following Beloved Dog's Death

Linda Evangelista Finds It 'Very Difficult' to Move Forward Following Beloved Dog's Death
WENN
Celebrity

The 56-year-old supermodel is heartbroken by the passing of her beloved dog Mini Moon as she remembers the pet as the one who made her 'believe in unicorns.'

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Linda Evangelista has been left devastated by the death of her dog Mini Moon.

The model took to Instagram to share the tragic news that her beloved pooch had passed on.

Alongside the tribute, she shared a cute picture of the black dog wearing a unicorn horn and wrote in the caption, "Because of you, I believe in unicorns..."

"Sleep with the angels my Mini Moon," added the beauty. "You were there for me when I needed you most."

"So very difficult to imagine moving forward without my shadow following."

It's been a difficult year for the former supermodel, who took to Instagram last month (Sep21) to tell fans she planned to sue a medical device company after claiming she has been left "permanently deformed" by one of their cosmetic procedures.

  See also...

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," she wrote.

The procedure, called cryolipolysis, is meant to freeze fat cells in targeted parts of the body to remove areas of body fat.

However, Linda continued, "It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, 'unrecognisable.' "

Since the procedure, Linda has suffered from Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH), which causes hardened areas of fat to develop, "a risk which (she) was not made aware of before (she) had the procedures."

"Today, I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years," she explained of the legal filing.

"With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of the shame, and going public with my story. I'm so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer."

You can share this post!

Pharrell Williams Axes Hometown Music Festival Due to 'Toxic Energy' After Cousin Was Killed by Cop

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Put Hollywood Hills Home on Market, Pink Lists Malibu Mansion
Related Posts
Supermodel Linda Evangelista Blames Her 'Brutally Disfigured' Face on Botched Cosmetic Procedure

Supermodel Linda Evangelista Blames Her 'Brutally Disfigured' Face on Botched Cosmetic Procedure

Linda Evangelista Supports Women Accusing Ex-Husband of Rape: I Believe Them

Linda Evangelista Supports Women Accusing Ex-Husband of Rape: I Believe Them

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight