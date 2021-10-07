 
 

Emily Ratajkowski Did Not Speak Out Sooner Against Robin Thicke for Fears of Repercussions

Emily Ratajkowski Did Not Speak Out Sooner Against Robin Thicke for Fears of Repercussions
YouTube
Celebrity

The 'Gone Girl' actress defends decision not to speak out sooner against the 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker as she says, 'If I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today.'

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski didn't come forward sooner with allegations against Robin Thicke over fears for her career.

The model has accused the singer of groping her on the set of his "Blurred Lines" music video and, speaking to People, she admitted she was afraid to address the incident over the possible repercussions.

"I was an unknown model and if I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today; I would not be famous," she said.

Emily - who has made the allegation in her upcoming book "My Body" - insisted her perspective has changed as she's grown as a person over the years.

"I wrote a book about the evolution of my politics and that includes a lot of different experiences from my career and my life and the way that I felt and thought about those experiences have evolved," she added.

"I hope people are able to read the essay and understand the nuance behind these kinds of situations."

Emily was made famous by the 2013 video, in which she appears topless alongside Pharrell Williams and Robin, who were fully clothed.

  See also...

In an excerpt from her book, the model and actress alleged Robin was drunk when he supposedly grabbed her boobs on set.

She wrote, "Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke."

"He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. (The director, Diane Martel's) voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?' "

Emily continued,"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn't react - not really, not like I should have."

Director Diane confirmed she witnessed the alleged incident and immediately wrapped the shoot.

She said in an interview, "I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f**k are you doing, that's it!! The shoot is over!!' "

Diane claimed Robin apologised and she insisted, "I don't think he would have done this had he been sober."

You can share this post!

Chris Brown and Drake Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'No Guidance'

Britney Slams Family as She Talks About Life Without Car, Phone, 'Door for Privacy' and Day Off
Related Posts
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Son's Face Six Months After His Birth

Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Son's Face Six Months After His Birth

Emily Ratajkowski Makes Runway Return at Rihanna's New Lingerie Show

Emily Ratajkowski Makes Runway Return at Rihanna's New Lingerie Show

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Haters Who Don't Do Better After Mom-Shaming Britney Spears

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Haters Who Don't Do Better After Mom-Shaming Britney Spears

Emily Ratajkowski Called Out by Piers Morgan for the Way She Holds Her Baby in Viral Photo

Emily Ratajkowski Called Out by Piers Morgan for the Way She Holds Her Baby in Viral Photo

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Keke Palmer 'Trully Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Keke Palmer 'Trully Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults