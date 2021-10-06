 
 

George Clooney Excited to Reunite With Brad Pitt in New Movie

The 'From Dusk Till Dawn' actor is 'really looking forward' to working with the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star again for an upcoming big-screen thriller.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - George Clooney is "really looking forward" to teaming up with Brad Pitt again.

The two stars are set to appear together in a new thriller, which they will also produce, and the "Tender Bar" filmmaker knows he'll have a "really good time" working with the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor - who he previous collaborated with on "Burn After Reading" and the "Oceans" movies - on the project.

He told People (the TV show!), "He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I'm really looking forward to it."

However, the actor joked Brad was only cast because he was "cheap."

He quipped, "Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available."

Meanwhile, George has most recently teamed up with Ben Affleck on "The Tender Bar" and he admitted directing his pal in the film wasn't a difficult job.

He said, "He's such a good actor, first and foremost, and obviously he's a wonderful director."

"We're friends and we trust each other so it was really easy. There wasn't any pushing or pulling. Just show up and get the job done."

George and Brad's thriller - which will be written and directed by "Spider-Man: Homecoming" director Jon Watts - was the subject of a bidding war last month (Sep21)but Apple Original Films eventually snapped up the project ahead of the likes of Sony, Lionsgate, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros.

The movie will see the two actors star together as lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job, and the pair are also producing the project under their own labels, George's Smokehouse Pictures and Brad's Plan B Entertainment.

