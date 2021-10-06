 
 

Drew Barrymore Proud of Lucy Liu for Standing Up for Herself When She's Insulted by Bill Murray

The 'Drew Barrymore Show' host applauds her 'Charlie's Angels' co-star for standing up for herself when she was verbally 'attacked' on the set of their action movie.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore has backed up Lucy Liu's story about a nasty fight with Bill Murray on the 2000 action comedy "Charlie's Angels".

Drew confirmed Lucy's version of events, in which she claimed the veteran comedian hurled insults at her, on Tuesday's (05Oct21) episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show", telling viewers the "Caddyshack" star was in a "bad mood".

Liu didn't get into specifics when she first mentioned the incident in July (21), but she did reveal she "stood up for (herself)" when Bill began using "inexcusable and unacceptable" language - and has no regrets.

On her U.S. daytime show, Drew said, "OK, so what really happened was Bill was just in a... you know comedians can be a little dark sometimes - and he just came in in a bad mood and what you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself, and that was the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance."

"She (Lucy) literally said, 'I do not accept that kind of behaviour from you.' And we all supported her and backed her up and we moved forward."

"I respected her then, I respect her now. I am proud of us as a team and a company that we didn't tiptoe on eggshells. We dealt with it right then and there, we were strong and we moved forward and we didn't accept anything less moving forward."

Barrymore offered to confirm Lucy's story before, but was told it wasn't necessary.

"I got to say, Lucy is out there right now talking about her instance with Bill Murray, and I did this whole video and sent it to her to back her up and she was like, 'Nah, I don't need it,' " Drew shared.

Meanwhile, the "Kill Bill" star revealed that she doesn't hold a grudge against Murray.

"I have nothing against Bill Murray at all," Liu said earlier this year. "I've seen him since then at a (Saturday Night Live) reunion, and he came up to me and was perfectly nice. But I'm not going to sit there and be attacked."

