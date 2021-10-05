 
 

Little Mix to Celebrate 10th Anniversary With New Podcast

Perrie Edwards Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall will relive their journey from their 'X Factor' beginnings to the present time on 'The Power of Little Mix'.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - British girl group Little Mix are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a new podcast.

New mums Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and bandmate Jade Thirlwall have teamed up with Global's PopBuzz to create "The Power of Little Mix", which will take fans on a journey through their career from their "The X Factor" beginnings to now.

Hosted by PopBuzz's content editor Sam Prance and launching on October 11, the five-episode series will feature interviews with the trio, as well as choreographers and collaborators.

Announcing the podcast on Monday, October 4, the trio said, "It's been so fun to relive our Little Mix journey with PopBuzz on this podcast, so much has happened in the last decade! We hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we did recording it."

Prance added, "It's 10 years since Little Mix burst onto the scene, breaking The X Factor girl band curse and I am proud to say that I have been a Mixer from day one. Each episode will delve into a different era of Little Mix's career and take you behind the scenes of how they've written so many of their iconic anthems."

"Here at PopBuzz we are all about the fans, so each episode will also feature a Little Mix hotline in which fans reveal their favourite Little Mix moments and open up about what the band means to them."

Fans can listen to "The Power of Little Mix" podcast for free exclusively on Global Player. Each episodes will be available every Monday.

