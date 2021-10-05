Christopher Eccleston Opens Up on Hospitalization Due to Severe Depression

WENN Celebrity

The former 'Doctor Who' actor claims he almost 'lost everything' when he hit rock bottom and was hospitalized because of 'a severe clinical depression.'

AceShowbiz - Actor Christopher Eccleston has opened up about hitting an all time low during his battle with depression.

The former "Doctor Who" actor tells Britain's Big Issue magazine that, after being hospitalised with severe clinical depression, he almost "lost everything."

"I think the received idea about people who sell The Big Issue is that they've never had a 'successful life,' " explains Christopher. "But I discovered that when I had a severe clinical depression and I was hospitalised... I nearly lost everything."

"There was one night I thought I was going to die. I was running down Euston Road with a suitcase. Now, if anybody has seen me they'd have gone, 'Oh, there's Doctor Who.' "

"My point is, I don't think people understand how quickly it can happen. Particularly in times of economic recession."

Christopher recalled the time he "broke down" and suffered with his mental health while filming for the first series of U.K. TV show "The A Word", admitting he'd spend his days playing a comedy character before returning to his hotel room and being unable to sleep.

He added that he had been in "fight or flight for a couple of years and could no longer fight or fly."

And Christopher confessed he became certain that he was about to die - although wasn't necessarily experiencing suicidal thoughts.

"I don't know whether it would be called psychosis, I was just convinced that I was about to die all night," he said.