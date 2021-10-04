 
 

Jordana Brewster 'Really Excited' Over Wedding Planning After Mason Morfit Engagement

Jordana Brewster 'Really Excited' Over Wedding Planning After Mason Morfit Engagement
Instagram
Celebrity

When attending the 2021 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park, California, the 'F9' actress shares that she is 'starting to plan' her wedding and 'going to really savor each step.'

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jordana Brewster is getting closer to walking down the aisle. A few weeks after getting engaged to her now-fiancee Mason Morfit, the "F9" actress revealed that she's "really excited" about planning her wedding.

When attending the 2021 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic held at Will Rogers State Historic Park on Saturday, October 2 in Pacific Palisades, California, the 41-year-old actress told PEOPLE about her "exciting" wedding planning. "It feels really exciting. I'm starting to plan and I'm going to take it really slowly and I'm going to really savor each step," she shared.

Jordana went on to note, "I'm actually going to have an engagement party and I have a Pinterest for the dress and I'm doing all the girly girly stuff I never did." The former star of "Lethal Weapon" then expressed her feelings, "So I'm really excited."

  See also...

Jordana announced her engagement in mid-September. At the time, the "Dallas" alum shared the happy news on her Instagram account, as she posted a snap of herself and her husband-to-be smiling widely. "JB soon to be JBM," she captioned the picture, in which a pretty ring could be seen on her left hand.

In an essay for America's Glamour magazine published in June, Jordana admitted that she was "already planning my second wedding in [her] head" as things were going so well with Mason. "I still speed up sometimes," she wrote. "I'm already planning my second wedding in my head. But I stop myself when I get that rushed, buzzy feeling. I stop. I breathe. I write. Mason also calls me on it, which is helpful. I found it. I found him. I can slow down. And I do."

"Ultimately my divorce wasn't my fault or my ex-husband's fault. At 27, I was not ready to be emotionally open or vulnerable. I wasn't ready to really let someone in," Jordana elaborated. "At 40, I cracked myself open and put it all on the line. With that came the collateral damage of my first marriage, but by risking it all I gained the love of my life."

You can share this post!

Donald Trump Files Lawsuit to Force Twitter to Reinstate His Account

Stanley Tucci Recalls Losing Appetite and Sense of Taste During Cancer Treatments
Related Posts
Jordana Brewster Gives a Peek at Diamond Ring in Engagement Announcement

Jordana Brewster Gives a Peek at Diamond Ring in Engagement Announcement

Jordana Brewster Agrees to Pay Her Ex $5 Million in Divorce Settlement

Jordana Brewster Agrees to Pay Her Ex $5 Million in Divorce Settlement

Jordana Brewster Already Envisioning Wedding With New Boyfriend

Jordana Brewster Already Envisioning Wedding With New Boyfriend

Jordana Brewster Finds Pressure for Her to Lose Weight in the Past Exhausting

Jordana Brewster Finds Pressure for Her to Lose Weight in the Past Exhausting

Most Read
Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic
Celebrity

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Cardi B Debunks Tummy Tuck Speculation After 'Crazy A**' Childbirth

Cardi B Debunks Tummy Tuck Speculation After 'Crazy A**' Childbirth

Tiffany Haddish Buys Oxygen Chamber Following LeBron James' Rave Review

Tiffany Haddish Buys Oxygen Chamber Following LeBron James' Rave Review

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine