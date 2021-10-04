Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Instagram Movie

Stressing that she is very happy to represent what she does, the actress paying agent Nomi in 'No Time To Die' points out that she does not want to be the one and only.

AceShowbiz - Lashana Lynch has rejected the idea that a black woman can't play a spy or a superhero. The 33-year-old actress features in the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" as the straight-talking secret agent Nomi and believes that more "strong black women" should be in key cinematic roles.

"I think throughout cinema it's imperative that we introduce the conversation of the strong black woman into everything," she told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "I'm very happy to represent what I do, I'm very proud of where I come from. But I don't want to be the one and only."

The character enjoys an uneasy relationship with Daniel Craig's Bond in the movie and Lashana explained that a lot of thought went into making Nomi formidable.

The "Captain Marvel" star said, "We kind of created this big melting pot of who she could be, what she represents in 'MI6'. What kind of black woman is she? Strong, whip-sharp, witty and brave, playful, very cheeky, very sarcastic and dry."

In another interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lashana also talked about using her career to represent Black women on screen. "We know how it feels to be mis- and underrepresented and we know how it feels to yearn for someone, anyone in the world to speak our truth for us when we feel like we don't have a voice," she pointed out.

The "Still Star-Crossed" actress continued on, "And I'm hoping that my career and my choice in roles and me just being me, authentically, is shining a light on our power."