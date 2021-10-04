Grimes Confirms She's 'Still Living' With Elon Musk After Trolling Paparazzi With Karl Marx's Book

WENN/Andres Otero Celebrity

In a social media post, the 'Oblivion' songstress admits that she's 'really stressed' as paparazzi keep following her for the past weeks after her breakup from her tech billionaire ex-boyfriend.

AceShowbiz - Grimes is setting the record straight about her relationship with Elon Musk. After trolling paparazzi with Karl Marx's book during a casual walk, the "Oblivion" singer confirmed that she is "still living" with her tech mogul ex-boyfriend.

"I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn't stop following me this [week] but then I realized it was opportunity to troll," the 33-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post she shared on Saturday, October 2. Along with a screenshot of a news headline that read, "Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world's richest man Elon Musk," she added, "I swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead."

In her note, Grimes went on explaining, "Full disclosure I'm still living with e and I am not a communist." The Canadian musician continued, "Although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I'm more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven't ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it."

"Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented," Grimes further elaborated. The "Delete Forever" singer concluded her post as saying, "Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme - suggestions welcome!"

Grimes, who once joked about starting a "lesbian space commune" following her split, received praises from her fellow celebrities in the comment section. "I mean ya look hot lol," SZA gushed, while Jewel Kilcher wrote, "I love this so much!" In the meantime, "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 10 winner Aquaria said, "The look is a serve! So cute."

Prior to her Saturday post, Grimes had voiced a similar sentiment in her new song "Love", noting that she faced "privacy invasion" by paparazzi. When releasing the music video of her new track on her Instagram page, she admitted that she wrote her tune "in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis" she has been experiencing since the breakup news broke.

Grimes also talked about her separation in her song. In it, she sings, "It f**king sucks to be awake. Oh Lord I pray my soul to take. Nobody understands because everything they hate is everything I love." She continues, "Every night I tell myself I'd rather die than heed your rage. Go on and say it! "When you hate me, think it fixes you to break me? I'll never fight you back because everything you hate Is everything I love."

Elon was the first to reveal that he and Grimes went separate ways. "We are semi separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," he said on September 24. Of the reason behind their split, the SpaceX founder explained, "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA." However, he said that Grimes is still staying with him, while "Baby X is in the adjacent room."