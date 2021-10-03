Celebrities Practicing Unconventional Relationships

Pexels/Sơn Bờm Celebrity

Some celebrity couples are open about their practice of unconventional relationships and some are not, but there are also those who are hiding it in plain sight.

AceShowbiz - Relationship, how complicated it may seem, is often regarded as a bond between two individuals that requires commitment and loyalty to one partner at one time known as monogamy. Some spouses see marriage as the ultimate goal of relationship and some do not, but most relationships go through similar phases, including the development of romantic feelings, sexual intercourse and living together.

However, in modern society, some may think that monogamous relationship is too conventional and unrealistic since the notion of exclusivity may require someone to supress desire for another individual or a third person. While this kind of unconventional relationship known as polyamory or polygamy is often opted out for practical reason since it may cause commotion due to anger, jealousy and rivalry, some celebrities have proven that non-traditional relationship can work.

Here are ten celebrities and their partners whom you may already know or not have been practicing unconventional relationships.

1. Mo'Nique and Sidney Hicks WENN Mo'Nique revealed that the key to her long-lasting relationship with Sidney Hicks, which has lasted for 15 years, is an open marriage. In a New York Times profile, the actress divulged, "We have an agreement that we'll always be honest, and if sex happens with another person, that's not a deal breaker for us, that's not something where we'll have to say, 'Oh God, we've got to go to divorce court because you cheated on me.' Because we don't cheat." Later when appearing on "The Oprah Winfrey Show", the Oscar-winning actress insisted that her idea of open marriage is not always about sex. "When we say open, we're very honest. There are no secrets. Oftentimes you have people that are married, but they're strangers, and we refuse to be those people," she explained.

2. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith WENN/Adriana M. Barraza For years, there have been rumors that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have an open marriage. However, it wasn't until recently it was confirmed by the "Men in Black" actor himself. In an interview with GQ, he shared, "Jada never believed in conventional marriage... Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship."

While he said that "for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose," the 53-year-old star added, "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way... I don't suggest our road for anybody... And marriage for us can't be a prison... but the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

3. Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers Instagram Nico Tortorella is not only gender fluid, but they also practice polyamory. In November 2017, the "Younger" star and their longtime partner Bethany C. Meyers spoke up about being in a polyamorous relationship, calling themselves "queer polyamorous." The actor told Cosmopolitan U.S., "My cheating philosophy… I mean, cheating is bad, right? But I think that an open relationship or a polyamorous relationship or an understanding of sorts is acceptable in this day and age."

"And I've been in those relationships and sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. But cheating inherently is a terrible thing. If you're going behind the other person's back and if there's any type of malice, you're a bad person, end of story," Nico went on arguing. Their admission got the couple uninvited from their respective families' Thanksgiving dinners.

4. Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton WENN/Zak Hussein Back when they were still together, Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton were known as eccentric couple. The notion did not only come from their physical appearances, their fashion in particular, but also because of the way they led their lifestyles.

During their more than a decade of relationship, Helena and Tim didn't share a house. Instead, they had conjoined studios. The "Harry Potter" actress first owned one of the buildings in Belsize Park, London, before the "Alice in Wonderland" helmer bought the other building next door and they connected the two. They would often hang out at her side when they spent time together.

5. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow was rumored to have an open marriage during her relationship with Chris Martin, but she was vague when addressing it. The actress, however, was more honest when talking about her living arrangement with her current husband Brad Falchuk, revealing that they didn't immediately live together after they got married in 2018.

Speaking to Bazaar for its February 2020 cover story, the "Shakespeare in Love" star shared that she didn't move in with the TV producer, whom she met on the set of "Glee", until a year into their marriage. Before officially living together, they would designate four days a week together while still retaining separate Los Angeles residences. The couple eventually has lived together since summer 2019.

6. Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore WENN Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore might have a lot of fun experimenting with threesome during their marriage, but that eventually led to their marriage breakdown. In her 2019 memoir "Inside Out", the "Ghost" star went into detail of what caused their divorce. She said Ashton, who is 15 years her junior, asked to have a threesome with her, to which she agreed because she wanted "to show him how great and fun I could be."

In the end, the "G.I. Jane" star realized it was a "mistake." When news broke of Ashton's affair with pilates instructor Sara Leal in 2010, Demi confronted her then-husband about his cheating. But the "Two and a Half Men" alum tried to "deflect blame." He allegedly argued that their threesomes "blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he'd done."

7. Tilda Swinton and John Byrne WENN/Cinzia Camela Rumors have long alleged that Tilda Swinton is involved in a three-way relationship with the father of her children, John Byrne, and her current boyfriend Sandro Kopp. The three indeed live together in a large, rambling house in Scotland with her twins, but the playwright denied that they were ever three's company.

Addressing this speculation, the "Doctor Strange" star insisted that her living arrangement is "sane." She also once told Daily Mail in an interview, "The father of my children and I are good friends and I'm now in a very happy other relationship. And we're all really good friends. It's a very happy situation."

8. Dolly Parton and Carl Dean The secret to Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's long-lasting marriage may be an open relationship. Rumors had it that the country music star has a "don't ask, don't tell" policy with her husband of more than five decades and she has had countless affairs throughout their marriage.

Dolly once admitted she needs time apart from her husband. Dishing on what makes the couple's relationship work, the "Jolene" songstress' sister Stella Parton told Closer magazine, "They let each other be free to be the way they are. They are very unique but they complement each other."

9. Nick Cannon and His Baby Mamas WENN/FayesVision Nick Cannon's recent headline-making baby drama could not be separated from his unconventional view on relationship. When asked why he has so many children with different women, the rapper/comedian said on "The Breakfast Club" back in Augusts that monogamy is "a Eurocentric concept." He declared, "I've never really subscribed to that mentality." On why he is against monogamous relationship, "The Masked Singer" host explained, "And really that's just to classify property, when you think about it. When you go into that mindset, if we're really talking that talk, the idea that a man should have one woman - we shouldn't have anything. I have no ownership over this person." He added, "I don't have ownership of any of the mothers. We create families in the sense of we created a beautiful entity."

10. T.I. and Tiny WENN/FayesVision T.I. and Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle may have denied allegations of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, but they can't deny that they have been sexually involved with other people during their more than a decade of marriage. Back in 2016, their marriage almost ended in a divorce, but it was reported that he would agree to stay together if she would accept an open marriage. Somehow, the couple managed to work on a reconciliation and called off their divorce.

Later, during an online feud with Rob Kardashian, the latter claimed that the rapper had a threesome with his baby mama Blac Chyna and Tiny. "Don't speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny," the sock designer said at the time.