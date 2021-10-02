Brian Laudrie's Family Are 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Brian Laundrie's family is hoping the best for him, who is missing since September 14. According to the Laundrie family's attorney Steve Bertolino, they believe that the fiance of late YouTuber Gabrielle Petito a.k.a. Gabby Petito is still somewhere in Florida.

"They are concerned," Bertolino claimed to PEOPLE. The lawyer also mentioned that they are "hopeful that he is found alive."

Laudrie has been wanted nationwide in the wake of Gabby's death, whose body was found in Wyoming last month. He was named as the person of interest in her murder considering the fact that they went on a cross-nation road trip before she was reported missing by her parents on September 11.

As for Laundrie, he returned to his parents' home in North Port, Florida on September 1 but without Petito, who was believed to die sometime between August 27 and August 30. He was missing himself since September 14.

The two were revealed to have fought during their tragic road trip. Police body cam footage saw the couple being pulled over in Moab, Utah and investigated for a possible domestic violence case. Of their relationship, Petito's best friend, Rose Davis, previously told PEOPLE that it was "toxic" and that Laundrie had "jealousy issues."

Recently, it was reported that FBI is now investigating a phone which reportedly was obtained by Laundrie upon his return to his parents' home. WESH states that he opened an AT&T account for the phone in his name.

"To my knowledge, they did purchase a new phone and it's the same phone that Brian left home and which the FBI is in possession of," Bertolino revealed to NewsNationNow. The phone was bought sometime after he returned home without Gabby, though the exact date of purchase is currently unknown.