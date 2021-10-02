Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Fuel Reconciliation Rumors as They're Spotted Having Dinner Together

WENN/Instar Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Have Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gotten back together for real? The reality TV star and the "Donda" artist continued to add fuel to the reconciliation rumors surrounding them as they were seen grabbing dinner together amid divorce.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and her estranged husband reunited at Nobu in Malibu on Thursday, September 30. The parents of four were joined by her friend and CMO of SKIMS, Tracy Romulus as well as Tracy's husband, Ray Romulus.

For the outing, Kim was stylish in a purple Balenciaga catsuit that she paired with a long maroon leather coat and sunglasses. The Yeezy designer, meanwhile, kept it simple in a black T-shirt, a cap and a chain necklace.

The dinner arrived more than a month after a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim is "considering" options to get back with Kanye. The source added, "She is open to seeing where things go with Kanye and to see if they can work through their issues as a couple."

On Kanye's part, the insider claimed that "Kanye wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself." The unnamed source further explained that "Kim and Kanye plan to co-parent in a healthy way and will always maintain a supportive relationship" regardless of what will happen.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after a nearly 7-year marriage. In early September, however, a separate source told E! News that "Kim is not rushing the divorce... She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward."

"Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger," the informant concluded.