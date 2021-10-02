 
 

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'

In addition to this deluxe re-release, original members Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy are reported to be 'committed to doing more together.'

AceShowbiz - The Sugababes are reportedly planning to hit the studio to work on new music. Earlier this year (2021), it was reported the group's 20th anniversary celebrations had been thrown into chaos amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after plans to mark two decades of their debut album "One Touch" never came to fruition.

It was later revealed, however, that Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy had simply stalled a deluxe re-release until this year, with the set dropping on Friday, October 1 - and according to Britain's The Sun newspaper, there's more to come.

Noting plans have been "on and off," the publication states that "all three bandmates are committed to doing more together."

Earlier this year, Keisha opened up about their stalled plans. "We had so many plans for last year," she said. "2020 was our anniversary year, we built it up to do so many things but it didn't happen, so we have to restructure."

Their first LP, 2000's "One Touch", included the hits "Run For Cover" and "Overload", but shortly after the album was released Siobhan quit the group - with Heidi Range taking her place.

In 2005, Mutya left stating she could no longer commit to the band after giving birth to daughter Tahlia in March of that year. Mutya was replaced by Amelle Berrabah, which meant Keisha was the only original Sugababe left.

However, she quit in 2009 to be replaced by Jade Ewen before the final incarnation of the pop group disbanded in 2011.

The original Sugababes reunited in 2013 as MKS to release the song "Flatline".

