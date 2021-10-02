 
 

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' to Get Television Series Treatment

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' to Get Television Series Treatment
20th Century Fox
TV

Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell and Stone Village Television officials have picked up the rights to author Charles Leerhsen's book, 'Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw'.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Classic Robert Redford and Paul Newman movie "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" is galloping to TV.

Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell and Stone Village Television officials have picked up the rights to author Charles Leerhsen's book, "Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw", and they're adapting the tale for a new TV western series.

The project will be geared towards a Latin American audience, with Steindorff explaining, "Much of the book and the adventures of The Sundance Kid... takes place in South America."

  See also...

He tells The Hollywood Reporter, "Butch Cassidy and his gang were more well-known there than in North America. This isn't just an American Western story, but a Latin American story, and it needs to be told. There are so many aspects of this story that will excite the audiences of today."

Newman played Cassidy and Redford the Sundance Kid in director George Roy Hill's 1969 movie, which ranks among the American Film Institute's 100 Great American Films.

"Scott seems to me uniquely qualified to explore the Butch Cassidy story as a TV series," said author Leerhsen. "He's been a lifelong fan of the movie and was a colleague and friend to Paul Newman, who to many people is Butch. But beyond that he is as excited as I was to discover that the movie, as great as it was, left out some of the most intriguing parts of Butch and Sundance's great adventure."

Leerhsen continued, "Scott is drawn to the fact that there's so much untapped drama and romance in the true tale -- as well as a mind-blowing finale that the Hollywood of 50-something years ago felt it just couldn't handle." He then added, "He's as at-home with my book and its characters as Butch Cassidy was on the Outlaw Trail."

You can share this post!

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Fuel Reconciliation Rumors as They're Spotted Having Dinner Together
Most Read
Akbar V and Tommie Lee Have a Screaming Match While Filming 'The Conversation'
TV

Akbar V and Tommie Lee Have a Screaming Match While Filming 'The Conversation'

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Looking Sexy While Filming New TV Show

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Looking Sexy While Filming New TV Show

Issa Rae 'Respectfully' Begs Beyonce and Rihanna to Not Overshadow Final Season of 'Insecure'

Issa Rae 'Respectfully' Begs Beyonce and Rihanna to Not Overshadow Final Season of 'Insecure'

Internet Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Arguing With Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy' Set

Internet Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Arguing With Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy' Set

50 Cent Gets Candid Why He Gave Pastor Role in 'Black Mafia Family' to Snoop Dogg

50 Cent Gets Candid Why He Gave Pastor Role in 'Black Mafia Family' to Snoop Dogg

'Wendy Williams Show' Delayed Further as Host Still Struggles With 'Ongoing Medical Issues'

'Wendy Williams Show' Delayed Further as Host Still Struggles With 'Ongoing Medical Issues'

Cody Rigsby Contracts COVID-19 After 'DWTS' Partner Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for Virus

Cody Rigsby Contracts COVID-19 After 'DWTS' Partner Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for Virus

Isaiah Washington Understands Why Ellen Pompeo Didn't Want to Romance Him on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Isaiah Washington Understands Why Ellen Pompeo Didn't Want to Romance Him on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Millie Bobby Brown Might Get Her Own 'Stranger Things' Spin-Off Series

Millie Bobby Brown Might Get Her Own 'Stranger Things' Spin-Off Series

Wendy Williams May 'Walk Away' From Talk Show as She's Reportedly 'Over It' Following Health Issues

Wendy Williams May 'Walk Away' From Talk Show as She's Reportedly 'Over It' Following Health Issues

'Law and Order' Revived for New Season, 11 Years After Cancellation

'Law and Order' Revived for New Season, 11 Years After Cancellation

'Big Brother 23' Finale Recap: It Makes History With First-Ever African American Winner

'Big Brother 23' Finale Recap: It Makes History With First-Ever African American Winner

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Dalmatian Is Revealed to Be a Rapper and KarJenner Ex

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Dalmatian Is Revealed to Be a Rapper and KarJenner Ex