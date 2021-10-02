Cynthia Bailey Gets Candid About Real Reason Behind 'RHOA' Exit

Bravo TV

The fan-favorite star has offered more insights into her decision to step away from the hit Bravo franchise in addition to shutting down rumors that husband Mike Hill makes her depart from the show.

Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cynthia Bailey announced her departure from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" earlier this week. Now, the fan-favorite star has offered more insights into her decision to step away from the hit Bravo franchise.

"It's been an incredible journey and I have to be honest you guys, I'm happy but I'm also sad at the same time," Cynthia shared on E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, October 1. "It's almost like 'what in the world, how did I do this for 11 years?' When I look back, even looking at the intro, I want to go back and watch all the seasons with me on it."

She went on to detail, "Because when you live it, when you're a part of it, it's actually very difficult show to watch sometimes. It's a hard show to do. I feel like I did it, I did it my way and I made it out alive, with a brand and a whole husband."

Cynthia revealed that she tought the decision well before eventually announcing it. "It was time, it was honestly time," the supermodel added. "I had been thinking about it for a while, just the whole transition. I knew it wasn't going to last forever. I knew I didn't want to do it forever."

Reflecting on her time on the Bravo reality show, Cynthia shared, "Ten years is a good run, but that said, with me just thinking about it, then the whole thing happened with us going on hiatus so it gave me more time to think about it and then I got really used to not going back."

Cynthia claimed that the network actually offered her a "friend contract" to return for season 14. "Ironically, I actually introduced the friend contract on the show, but that's neither here nor there," she continued. "And I thought, 'You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don't have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.' And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord."

"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" star also denied rumors that her Los Angeles-based husband Mike Hill made her leave "RHOA". "Listen, let me correct the streets," Cynthia clarified. "Mike has always been super supportive of me, for sure. At the end of the day, he wants me to do what is going to be best for me and what's happy for me."

"The reality of the situation is, I'm tired. I want to do something else. There's so many other things I can do," she shared. However, the model teased that she will be coming back to the small screen, though she added, "Not right now. I need a year. I need a break. I need a drama break, I do. I just need a minute. I'm not saying never ever ever."