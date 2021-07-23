 
 

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production
WENN/Instar
TV

The actor playing Richard Nixon's Attorney General, John Mitchell, on the Watergate series is said to have offered up free services of his CORE company staffers to help get everyone vaccinated.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sean Penn is reportedly refusing to complete his final weeks of production on his U.S. TV series with Julia Roberts until every cast and crew member has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The star, whose healthcare company CORE aided California's coronavirus testing and vaccine rollout, isn't satisfied with "Gaslit" production bosses' assurances that everyone in the show's Zone A - reserved only for actors and those workers needing to be in contact with them - will be jabbed.

The state's COVID case numbers are soaring again, due to the rapid spread of the Delta virus variant, prompting Los Angeles County health leaders to reintroduce a mandate requiring compulsory mask wearing indoors at the weekend (July 18). And now Penn has Hollywood chiefs worried that other big names will echo his demands.

On Monday, July 19, company officials at NBCUniversal released a statement announcing that producers working with the American media giant have "the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis."

  See also...

And on Wednesday, according to Deadline, they emailed everyone working on the film "Gaslit", informing them of a free vaccination clinic offering "several vaccine choices," with second doses to be administered 21 days later if necessary. The missive also asked production members to bring proof that they have been jabbed when they next report to work on the set.

But reports suggest the offer is unacceptable to activist and Oscar winner Penn, who plays disgraced former U.S. President Richard Nixon's Attorney General, John Mitchell in the upcoming series about the Watergate political scandal.

Sources told Deadline that staffers on the show, directed by Matt Ross, have worked hard to keep Sean and his fellow cast members safe, but noted that studio heads are uncertain whether they are able to legally enforce mandatory vaccinations.

Penn, who has yet to comment on the reports, also allegedly offered up the free services of his company staffers at CORE to help get everyone vaccinated.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Jana Kramer Is 'Excited' After Finalizing Mike Caussin Divorce
Related Posts
Armie Hammer Replaced by Dan Stevens in 'Gaslit'

Armie Hammer Replaced by Dan Stevens in 'Gaslit'

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Join Forces for Watergate Series 'Gaslit'

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Join Forces for Watergate Series 'Gaslit'

Most Read
Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit
TV

Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Shuts Down Production After Positive COVID-19 Case

'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Shuts Down Production After Positive COVID-19 Case

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

Jason Momoa Working on Rock Climbing TV Contest

Jason Momoa Working on Rock Climbing TV Contest

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production