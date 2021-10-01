 
 

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up on Hair Loss Issues During Covid Battle

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up on Hair Loss Issues During Covid Battle
The reality show star reveals, while she didn't suffer from taste impairment, she did lose a handful of hair when she battled Covid-19 during pandemic last year.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian lost handfuls of her luscious locks during her COVID battle in March, 2020.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star didn't lose sense of taste and smell, like so many victims of the coronavirus, but she lost a lot of other things.

"My hair really fell out with COVID," Kardashian shared on Twitter. "It was really a struggle for a minute."

"(My taste) was the only thing that I didn't lose, but I had everything else - like anything else you can imagine."

Khloe turned to one tried and tested product she endorses to help her rebuild her hair.

The global spokesperson for New Zealand-based Dose & Co. insists that taking the brand's collagen powder has "helped me so, so much" in stimulating hair growth.

"I do the powder, just because that's what we had for so long. And I take so many vitamins a day, it's just so easy for me," she explained.

The Good American designer's struggle with COVID-19 was documented in the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

"I just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room," she said back then while lying on her bed. "It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for couple days, vomiting and shaking and then hot and then cold."

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine," she described her symptoms. "The cough in my chest would burn when I would cough. My throat is still not fully recovered, clearly. Let me tell you, that s**t is real."

