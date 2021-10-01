 
 

T.I. Calls Out Instagram for Allegedly Bullying Boosie Badazz

T.I. Calls Out Instagram for Allegedly Bullying Boosie Badazz
The Baton Rouge rapper previously shared on his Twitter account that his Instagram page was suspended yet again, saying, 'IG was taken for nothing again.'

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - T.I. is definitely Team Bossie Badazz in the latter's feud with Instagram. Defending the Baton Rouge rapper, who was previously known as Lil Boosie, T.I. took to his Instagram account to share his opinion on Boosie getting banned on the platform once again.

On Tuesday, September 28, Boosie shared on his Twitter account that his Instagram page was suspended yet again. "IG was taken for nothing again," so the "Wipe Me Down" rapper tweeted. "They must have found out I have a film that I'm promoting. Please continue to buy my film despite this move to stop the success of My Struggle. Y'all all I got against these powerful people."

T.I. apparently caught wind of Boosie's post which prompted him to call out Instagram. "But why Dey keep f**kin wit woe?," the Atlanta icon questioned in the Wednesday post. "Can't they see The culture has spoken & has appointed him as our Official Representative of Cultural Authenticity??? Disrespect to him is disrespect to US!! #FreeDaRep #StopBullyingBoosie."

Meanwhile, Boosie believed that the new suspension had something to do with him asking Drake to follow his movie. "THEY SAW ME REACH OUT TO DRAKE FOR HELP SMH GO BUY MY MOVIE 3TIMES F**K THESE PEOPLE," he tweeted.

Prior to this, Boosie shared a message to Champagne Papi in an Instagram video. "Ay Drake, I need you to tell Canada f**k with my biopic," he said in the clip. "Go f**k with my film. Go on tell the 6 go f**k with my film. [I] know you got power. Help me out, n****a." On the clip, he penned, "@champagnepapi TELL CANADA CHECK IT OUT!!"

Boosie first got his Instagram removed back in August 2020 as he violated the site's regulation with post containing nudity. His account was taken down once again after he posted a clip of him slapping a man in the music video for his and DaBaby collaboration, "Period", though he announced his new account under the handler @HesBackAgain2021 in March.

Later in August, his account was disabled again after he threatened Lil Nas X while defending DaBaby amid backlash over the latter's homophobic slur at Rolling Loud Festival.

