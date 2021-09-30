 
 

Ben Whishaw Endorses Jonathan Bailey and Luke Evans as He Hopes for Gay James Bond

WENN/Sony Pictures
Movie

The actor who plays Q in the 007 franchise is keen to see a gay actor replace Daniel Craig as the spy agent when the 'Knives Out' star leaves after 'No Time to Die'.

  • Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ben Whishaw would love to see a gay actor to play James Bond.

The "No Time to Die" actor - who reprises his role as Q in the latest 007 blockbuster - has weighed in on the future of the British spy on the big screen, and he would like to see "real progress" when it comes to Daniel Craig's successor.

Speaking to Attitude magazine, he said, "God, can you imagine? I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing. Of course I would like to see that."

"I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn't matter about someone's sexuality to take on a role like this."

"I think that would be real progress. But we'll see, we'll see where we're at. I'm amazed by how much has changed just in the last five or six years, so we'll see."

Although Whishaw said there "aren't many out gay British actors," he did suggest either Jonathan Bailey or Luke Evans would be "ideal casting."

He explained, "They're both actors who it seems would be really capable of doing it and would be ideal casting. And it would be thrilling to see either of them do it."

"I wonder if either of them would want to - because it's not just the demands of the role, but it's like the demands of being Bond in the world and what it symbolises and how it would change your life."

