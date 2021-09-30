 
 

Gabrielle Union Loves Leaving Big Tips During Regular Visits to Strip Club

The 'Bring It On' actress opens up about her regular visit to a strip club in Atlanta, Georgia and hubby Dwyane Wade's reaction when she took him there during early relationship.

  Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Bring It On" star Gabrielle Union has become a strip club regular, dropping $20,000 (£15,000) one evening at her favourite hotspot.

Before the pandemic, Gabrielle was enjoying almost-monthly trips to racy bars, and she has become well known at one particular club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Promoting her new memoir, "You Got Anything Stronger?", on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday (28Sep21), she explained she goes to see exotic dancers "10 or 15 times (a year)."

"There's a really famous strip club in Atlanta called The Magic City and when I walk in, they're like, 'Yeah, Union!' " the actress chuckled, revealing she finds the clubs and the strippers "very welcoming" - and they love her because she's a big tipper, especially when she's had a few drinks.

"You don't really think about it because (of) the booze," she smiled. "And you want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something."

But she admits her now-husband, retired basketball ace Dwyane Wade, was little taken aback by the enthusiastic response Gabrielle got at the clubs when they first started dating.

"I was like, 'Don't be afraid babe, come with me.' I think he was a little intimidated by (women shouting) 'Gab's back! Here she comes with her wallet...!' "

"Now, it's more of a solo operation or me with my friends."

