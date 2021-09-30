Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Facebook Celebrity

The British musician, who was best known for a string of hit singles such as 'Have Pity on the Boy' and 'Eloise' with twin brother Paul Ryan, has passed away at the age of 72.

AceShowbiz - "Eloise" singer Barry Ryan has died, aged 72.

The son of pop singer Marion Ryan began performing with his twin brother Paul at the age of 16 and they were signed to Decca as Paul & Barry Ryan in the mid-1960s.

Within just three years they had scored a string of successful singles in the U.K., including "Don't Bring Me Your Heartaches", "Have Pity on the Boy", and "Eloise", which sold over one million copies in 1968 and went on to become a hit for The Damned in 1986.

The demands of showbusiness stressed out Paul, who walked away from the duo, leaving this brother to continue as a solo artist, enjoying huge success in the U.K., Germany and France.

His popularity in Germany led Barry to record a string of songs in German.

He stopped performing in the early 1970s but made a comeback in the late 1990s following the release of a best of Paul & Barry Ryan compilation.

Ryan was also part of the Solid Silver '60s Tour in 2003.

Barry was briefly married to Tunku Miriam binti al-Marhum Sultan Sir Ibrahim, the daughter of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor and his sixth wife, Sultana Marcella.

Fellow singer Cat Stevens paid tribute to Barry in the wake of his passing.

He reminisced their younger days, "Our time together began back in the 60's when he and his twin brother, Paul, were all tuxedo-suited, poppy teenage stars. I had written a song for Paul and Barry Ryan called 'Keep It Out Of Sight' and so we began hanging out."

He continued, "It was through Barry I met [then-girlfriend] Patti D'Arbanville. When I contracted TB, it was Paul who gave me my first introductory book on Buddhism and meditation, The Secret Path, that inspired me to delve deep inside myself in search of ultimate answers to life's questions."

"Paul died in 1992, and now Barry has joined him. When I spoke with him recently he told me he was fully at peace knowing he only had a short time left on this earth. His trust in God was solid. We'll miss him. I pray the door of God's mercy will be wide open to meet him on that Day."