Melanie Griffith's Daughter Has No Ill-Intention Behind Dropping of Mother's Name

The actress' daughter Stella Del Carmen Banderas Griffith has officially filed legal documents in which she asked a judge to permanently remove 'Griffith' from her last name.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter has filed legal documents to drop her mother's name.

Stella Del Carmen Banderas Griffith has officially requested a name change petition, asking a judge to remove "Griffith" from her last name - permanently, according to The Blast.

The 25-year-old actress and model, whose half-sister is Dakota Johnson, insists there's nothing sinister about her request, stating, "I just want to shorten my name by removing the extra last name..."

"I typically do not use 'Griffith' when referring to myself or on documents," she further explained. "So, dropping the name would match my regular use."

Stella also makes it clear she hasn't fallen out with her mum. She recently joined her father on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival in his native Spain.

Melanie celebrated the father-daughter moment using an Instagram post. Sharing red carpet photos of the two, the 64-year-old wrote in the caption, "Father and daughter Stella and Antonio on the red carpet at San Sebastion Film Festival. #reunited #family #love."

Stella's parents split in 2015 after 18 years of marriage. Despite their divorce, the two remained on good terms. In an interview on El Break de las 7, Antonio explained, "I think we are both reluctant to bury 20 years of marriage. We are human beings, we make mistakes and that is the human condition."

"The life I had with Melanie was beautiful. We had 20 wonderful years during which we gave our best and lived wonderful moments that I will not forget," he continued. "We had a wonderful daughter that we both love and that is the end result of our relationship, the most beautiful thing we have ever done together."

