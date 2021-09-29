Maluma Sets Record Straight on Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors: We Wish the Best for Each Other

Instagram Celebrity

When putting the romance speculation to rest in a new interview, the 'Borro Cassette' singer says that he and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum are 'good friends.'

AceShowbiz - Maluma has set the record straight on romance speculations involving Kim Kardashian. In a new interview, the "Felice Ios 4" crooner admitted that he and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" are just "good friends."

In a cover story interview with L'Officiel Hommes, the 27-year-old musician claimed that he didn't know how the rumors started. "I don't even know! Right? We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there," he told the outlet, referring to the Dior Men's Fall 2020 Runway Show in Miami, Florida in December 2019 as it's the first time they were spotted together.

Maluma went on to note, "I was also there with [Kourtney Kardashian]." The Colombian artist further elaborated, "People just started talking about it. I don't know why they started asking her that."

Maluma then started speculating, "Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know?" The "Borro Cassette" singer insisted, "We are good friends. We don't talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other."

Before Maluma weighed in on the dating speculations, Kim, who was also rumored to be dating Van Jones, had denied that she and the singer were an item during the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion special in June. "Not Van Jones. Not Maluma," the SKIMS founder told host Andy Cohen. She added, "No, I'm not dating either one."

"I've seen [Maluma] a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy. So nice," Kim explained further. The daughter of Kris Jenner went on to say about Van, "Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates, so I owe you,' " and laughed.

The rumors of Kim dating Maluma sparked after news of her split from her estranged husband Kanye West broke. Back in February, Kim officially pulled the plug on her marriage with the "Donda" artist by filing divorce papers.

Though Kim didn't publicly reveal why she decided to end her six-year marriage, sources claimed that the 40-year-old reality star did that "for the sake of her kids and her own sanity." The insider also noted, "Kim was really supportive of Kanye during his struggle with his mental health. But she knows she has to do the right thing for her kids."