Daniel Mickelson Unveiled to Have Died of Drug-Related Cause

Nearly three months after 'The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man' actor passed away at the age of 23, the L.A. County Medical Examiner refers to the death as an accident.

Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - The cause of death of Daniel Mickelson has finally been unveiled. Nearly three months after "The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man" actor passed away at the age of 23, he was uncovered to have died of a drug-related cause.

Daniel was confirmed to have died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity on July 4. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the late star's death was ruled as accidental.

Daniel's death was confirmed by his sister, model Meredith Mickelson, one day after he passed away. Sharing a throwback picture of herself and her late brother on Instagram, she wrote, "my heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don't even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart."

"There wasn't a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him," the social media star added. "he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I'm so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."

After hearing the heartbreaking news, many celebrities offered their condolences. They included Jordyn Woods, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Zedd and Chantel Jeffries. Kaia Gerber, Amelia Hamlin and Paris Hilton, meanwhile, offered their loving tributes to Daniel.

"I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other. I wish we could go back there," Kaia penned on Instagram Story alongside a screenshot of the two FaceTiming. "I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time.

"I wish I was still sitting on my bathroom floor FaceTiming you, because that was the only place I had WiFi and I never wanted to miss a call from you," the daughter of Cindy Crawford added. "Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won't be the same without you here."