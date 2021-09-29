 
 

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Django Unchained' actor, who used to date actress Katie Holmes, is photographed escorting the mystery lady into a West Hollywood nightclub called Poppy.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx may have found himself a new love. The "Django Unchained" actor, who was believed to be single since splitting from longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes, was caught on camera holding hands with a mystery woman during a night out.

On Monday, September 27, the 53-year-old A-lister was captured escorting the mystery lady into a West Hollywood nightclub called Poppy. As the pair walked into the venue, they were accompanied by some female friends.

For the outing, Jamie kept it casual in an orange, cream and beige fleece jacket, beige pants, sneakers and a black face mask. His rumored girlfriend, in the meantime, rocked a mustard dress that she paired with high heels.

  See also...

Jamie's latest public relationship was with Katie Holmes, whom he dated from 2013 to August 2019. Though they never officially confirmed their romance, they were last spotted together at the 2019 Met Gala.

About Jamie and Katie's split, a source told PEOPLE, "This industry is very tough on relationships." The source then added, "Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter."

Following the breakup, Katie moved on with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. They first sparked romance rumors in September 2020. However, they called it quits just after eight months of dating. "The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends," a representative for the ex-wife of Tom Cruise told Us Weekly in May.

While her rep did not offer further details, a source confirmed there was no bad blood between the two. "Their relationship fizzled," the source stated. "They figured out they're better off as friends. There's no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they're still friends."

"Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together - it just simply didn't work out," the insider further claimed. "She's focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects."

You can share this post!

Lucky Blue Smith and Wife Nara Pellman Expecting Baby No. 2

Zac Brown Band Cancels Shows After Lead Singer Tests Positive for COVID-19
Related Posts
Jamie Foxx Shocks Fans When He Crashes Bachelorette Party in Miami

Jamie Foxx Shocks Fans When He Crashes Bachelorette Party in Miami

Jamie Foxx Caught Cozying Up to Mystery White Lady on Florida Vacation

Jamie Foxx Caught Cozying Up to Mystery White Lady on Florida Vacation

Jamie Foxx Reunites With Dominique Fishback for Adaptation of 'Subverted'

Jamie Foxx Reunites With Dominique Fishback for Adaptation of 'Subverted'

Jamie Foxx's Mike Tyson Biopic Heading to TV as Limited Series

Jamie Foxx's Mike Tyson Biopic Heading to TV as Limited Series

Most Read
R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
Celebrity

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital