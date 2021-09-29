Judas Priest's Guitarist Richie Faulkner 'Stable' Following Major Heart Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

The rocker is in stable condition as he is recovering after going under the knife to address 'major medical heart condition issues' while his band call off tour dates.

AceShowbiz - Judas Priest star Richie Faulkner is "stable and resting" after undergoing a major heart surgery.

On Monday (27Sep21), the group postponed the remainder of its U.S. tour due to the guitarist's "major medical heart condition issues", and it appears Richie has already had surgery.

Faulkner's girlfriend, Mariah Lynch, gave fans a health update on Tuesday, explaining he "underwent major emergency heart surgery."

"If you know him, you know how tough & strong he is," she wrote on Instagram. "So tough that he finished the show & kept the hair flips coming. There's no one like him. We'd be lost without him. #HotDad."

Faulkner and Lynch welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Mae, in July 2020.

The guitarist, who replaced K.K. Downing in the band, performed with Judas Priest on Sunday night at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

In order to give Richie Faulkner a break in order to recuperate, the band previously stated, "It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our U.S. tour. Richie Faulkner has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in the hospital where he is being treated."

"In the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery... As soon as we have any updates from the doctors on when we can reschedule the dates, we will of course announce them."

It's not yet clear if Faulkner's health issues will impact the upcoming European leg of the band's tour, which is set to kick off at the end of January in Berlin, Germany.