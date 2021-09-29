 
 

Demi Lovato Opens Up on 'Mind-Blowing Encounter' With Alien

The former 'Camp Rock' actress talks about her 'mind-blowing encounter' with creature from other planet, calling it 'a beautiful and incredible experience.'

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato's new out-of-this-world series about aliens was inspired by a UFO sighting.

The self-described "UFO experiencer" is on a mission to "identify the unexplained" in "Unidentified With Demi Lovato", and in the upcoming series' trailer, the singer describes their "incredible" sighting that took place in the California desert.

"We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me," Lovato told E! News. "It was a beautiful and incredible experience."

The star added the encounter "changed the way" they see the world.

"You have an inkling and then all of a sudden that inkling is confirmed," Demi explained. "It changes your reality, for sure."

Now, the former Disney Channel star is on a mission to "find out what really happened" during their interactions with the mysterious blue orb, with the help of sister Dallas Lovato and best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery.

The "Camp Rock" star also shared a "profound experience" that happened last year (2020).

"I made (alien) contact, and it was a pretty mind-blowing experience. Ever since then, I started to look into this more and I wanted to do a show about it," they told Entertainment Weekly.

Demi also believes aliens are protecting them, adding, "I definitely could see how if anything is up there watching over me; they're trying to protect me from my worst enemy, which is myself."

"Unidentified With Demi Lovato" premieres on 30 September (21) on streaming network Peacock.

