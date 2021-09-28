Cynthia Bailey Calls Her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Exit 'Difficult and Heartfelt'

Instagram TV

The longtime Bravo star, who will not be returning for the upcoming 14th season, thanks her castmates for 'eleven of the most unbelievable years' of her life.

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Supermodel Cynthia Bailey is exiting hit reality show "The Real Housewives of Atlanta".

The 54-year-old won't be returning for the upcoming 14th season of the show. Announcing her departure via Instagram on Monday, September 27, she admitted it wasn't a decision that was made lightly.

"After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," she wrote on the post. "Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can't wait to see what we do next."

She went on to thank her " 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures."

"Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support," she added to her fans. "Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It's time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!"

Cynthia has since received praise for leaving the show amicably. "Now that's how you exit a scene… unforgettable with Beauty, Style and Grace," one wrote. Claudia Jordan also supported her as commenting, "Class, beauty and positivity to the very end. Love you and proud of you my friend! I will see you soon."