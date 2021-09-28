 
 

Cynthia Bailey Calls Her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Exit 'Difficult and Heartfelt'

Cynthia Bailey Calls Her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Exit 'Difficult and Heartfelt'
Instagram
TV

The longtime Bravo star, who will not be returning for the upcoming 14th season, thanks her castmates for 'eleven of the most unbelievable years' of her life.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Supermodel Cynthia Bailey is exiting hit reality show "The Real Housewives of Atlanta".

The 54-year-old won't be returning for the upcoming 14th season of the show. Announcing her departure via Instagram on Monday, September 27, she admitted it wasn't a decision that was made lightly.

"After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," she wrote on the post. "Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can't wait to see what we do next."

  See also...

She went on to thank her " 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures."

"Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support," she added to her fans. "Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It's time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!"

Cynthia has since received praise for leaving the show amicably. "Now that's how you exit a scene… unforgettable with Beauty, Style and Grace," one wrote. Claudia Jordan also supported her as commenting, "Class, beauty and positivity to the very end. Love you and proud of you my friend! I will see you soon."

You can share this post!

Amy Schumer Feels 'Stronger' After Surgery, Reveals She Had Tumor in Her 'Endo Ravaged Appendix'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police
Related Posts
Porsha Williams Trending on Twitter as She's Reportedly Not Returning to 'RHOA'

Porsha Williams Trending on Twitter as She's Reportedly Not Returning to 'RHOA'

Kim Zolciak on Returning to 'RHOA' With Current Cast: 'Hard A** No'

Kim Zolciak on Returning to 'RHOA' With Current Cast: 'Hard A** No'

Porsha Williams Appears to Hint at 'RHOA' Exit Amid Criticism Over Engagement to Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams Appears to Hint at 'RHOA' Exit Amid Criticism Over Engagement to Simon Guobadia

'RHOA': Porsha Williams Reportedly 'Seriously Considering' Leaving the Show

'RHOA': Porsha Williams Reportedly 'Seriously Considering' Leaving the Show

Most Read
50 Cent Struggled With Snoop Dogg on Set of 'Black Mafia Family' Due to Weed Habit
TV

50 Cent Struggled With Snoop Dogg on Set of 'Black Mafia Family' Due to Weed Habit

Watch Kash Doll Hilariously Blocking Her Mother From Watching Her Sex Scene on 'BMF'

Watch Kash Doll Hilariously Blocking Her Mother From Watching Her Sex Scene on 'BMF'

Prince Charles Signs Deal With Amazon Prime

Prince Charles Signs Deal With Amazon Prime

Cheryl Burke Feels 'Like S**t' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 'DWTS' New Episode

Cheryl Burke Feels 'Like S**t' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 'DWTS' New Episode

Russell T. Davies 'Beyond Excited' to Be Back on 'Doctor Who' for 60th Anniversary

Russell T. Davies 'Beyond Excited' to Be Back on 'Doctor Who' for 60th Anniversary

Blake Shelton Hilariously Confronts Ariana Grande Over Rumors She'll Replace Him on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton Hilariously Confronts Ariana Grande Over Rumors She'll Replace Him on 'The Voice'

Joanne Froggatt Uses Mel B's Memoir as Inspiration for Victim of Abuse Role

Joanne Froggatt Uses Mel B's Memoir as Inspiration for Victim of Abuse Role

Sutton Stracke 'Afraid' of Erika Jayne While Filming 'RHOBH'

Sutton Stracke 'Afraid' of Erika Jayne While Filming 'RHOBH'

Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Steve Coogan Tapped to Play British Paedophile Jimmy Savile on New TV Series

Steve Coogan Tapped to Play British Paedophile Jimmy Savile on New TV Series

Gillian Anderson Gets Honest About Whether Her Sons Have Watched 'Sex Education'

Gillian Anderson Gets Honest About Whether Her Sons Have Watched 'Sex Education'

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

'The View' Producer Apologizes to Hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin for False Positive Covid Tests

'The View' Producer Apologizes to Hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin for False Positive Covid Tests