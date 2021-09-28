 
 

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Top Hot 100 for A Sixth Week With 'Stay'

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Top Hot 100 for A Sixth Week With 'Stay'
Instagram
Music

The pair's summer smash keeps Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby' off the top of the Billboard countdown, while Drake's 'Way 2 Sexy' slips to third slot.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber have scored a sixth week at the top of the U.S. charts with their well-titled hit "Stay".

"Stay" garnered 81.3 million radio airplay audience impressions and 26.7 million U.S. streams and sold 10,800 download in the week ending Sept. 23, according to MRC Data. The song ties for the third-longest command for a song by two or more co-billed solo male leads over the chart's 63-year history. The title was previously held by "Say Say Say" by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson.

The song, which was released on Raymond Braun/Columbia Records/Def Jam, adds a second week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart. It however, dips from No. 3 to No. 4 on Streaming Songs while staying at No. 4 on Digital Song Sales.

The two stars' summer smash keeps a surging Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's "Industry Baby" off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 countdown.

  See also...

Lil Nas X lands three songs from his debut album, "Montero", in the new top 10, with "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" at nine and "That's What I Want" debuting at 10.

Meanwhile, Drake, who landed a third week at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart with "Certified Lover Boy" on Sunday, September 26, falls to three on the singles countdown with "Way 2 Sexy", and Ed Sheeran also drops a spot to four with "Bad Habits".

Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" rounds out the top five.

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance
Related Posts
Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's 'Stay' Dethrones Drake for Fifth Week Atop Billboard Hot 100

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's 'Stay' Dethrones Drake for Fifth Week Atop Billboard Hot 100

The Kid LAROI Seen Out in Public Despite Saying He's Had COVID for a Week

The Kid LAROI Seen Out in Public Despite Saying He's Had COVID for a Week

The Kid LAROI's 'F**k Love' Soars to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

The Kid LAROI's 'F**k Love' Soars to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber Beg Lovers to Stay in New Music Video

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber Beg Lovers to Stay in New Music Video

Most Read
Billie Eilish and Blackpink Tapped for 'Dear Earth' Global Event
Music

Billie Eilish and Blackpink Tapped for 'Dear Earth' Global Event

Jennifer Lopez and Coldplay Wow Fans at Global Citizen Live Concert

Jennifer Lopez and Coldplay Wow Fans at Global Citizen Live Concert

Drake Blocks Lil Nas X From Scoring First No. 1 Album in U.K.

Drake Blocks Lil Nas X From Scoring First No. 1 Album in U.K.

Tom DeLonge Nearly Gave Up Music

Tom DeLonge Nearly Gave Up Music

The Weeknd and H.E.R. Celebrated at Music in Action Awards

The Weeknd and H.E.R. Celebrated at Music in Action Awards

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Shows Due to Vocal Issues

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Shows Due to Vocal Issues

Bruce Springsteen's 'No Nukes' Footage Set for November Release

Bruce Springsteen's 'No Nukes' Footage Set for November Release

Chris Martin Gets Standing Ovation From Kelly Clarkson for Singing BTS Lyrics in Korean

Chris Martin Gets Standing Ovation From Kelly Clarkson for Singing BTS Lyrics in Korean

Tom Parker Despises The Wanted's Song 'Walks Like Rihanna'

Tom Parker Despises The Wanted's Song 'Walks Like Rihanna'

Latto Reacts to Fans Saying That She Sounds Like Doja Cat on 'Big Energy'

Latto Reacts to Fans Saying That She Sounds Like Doja Cat on 'Big Energy'

Artist of the Week: Chloe Bailey

Artist of the Week: Chloe Bailey

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Enjoys Top Position on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Enjoys Top Position on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

Jack Whitehall Quits Hosting Gig at Brit Awards

Jack Whitehall Quits Hosting Gig at Brit Awards