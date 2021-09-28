The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Top Hot 100 for A Sixth Week With 'Stay'

Instagram Music

The pair's summer smash keeps Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby' off the top of the Billboard countdown, while Drake's 'Way 2 Sexy' slips to third slot.

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber have scored a sixth week at the top of the U.S. charts with their well-titled hit "Stay".

"Stay" garnered 81.3 million radio airplay audience impressions and 26.7 million U.S. streams and sold 10,800 download in the week ending Sept. 23, according to MRC Data. The song ties for the third-longest command for a song by two or more co-billed solo male leads over the chart's 63-year history. The title was previously held by "Say Say Say" by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson.

The song, which was released on Raymond Braun/Columbia Records/Def Jam, adds a second week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart. It however, dips from No. 3 to No. 4 on Streaming Songs while staying at No. 4 on Digital Song Sales.

The two stars' summer smash keeps a surging Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's "Industry Baby" off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 countdown.



Lil Nas X lands three songs from his debut album, "Montero", in the new top 10, with "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" at nine and "That's What I Want" debuting at 10.

Meanwhile, Drake, who landed a third week at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart with "Certified Lover Boy" on Sunday, September 26, falls to three on the singles countdown with "Way 2 Sexy", and Ed Sheeran also drops a spot to four with "Bad Habits".

Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" rounds out the top five.