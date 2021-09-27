 
 

Olivia Jade Enjoys PDA-Filled Dinner Date With Mystery Man One Month After Jackson Guthy Split

Olivia Jade Enjoys PDA-Filled Dinner Date With Mystery Man One Month After Jackson Guthy Split
The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli is spotted cuddling up to her new rumored boyfriend when stepping out to West Hollywood's Delilah restaurant.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Jade appeared to have found a new love. More than a month after confirming her split from Jackson Guthy, the YouTube star was spotted enjoying a PDA-filled dinner date with a mystery man.

On Saturday, September 25, the 21-year-old and her companion stepped out to West Hollywood's Delilah restaurant. In a picture surfacing online, the alleged couple was seen embracing each other. Another photo, meanwhile, saw the two walking hand-in-hand outside the eatery.

For the outing, the "Dancing With the Stars" contestant sported a black crop top, high-waisted beige pants and black boots which she paired with a brown shoulder bag and a white face mask. Her rumored beau, meanwhile, kept it casual in a black T-shirt, dark jeans and a jacket.

This arrived more than a month after Olivia confirmed that she broke up with Jackson, whom she dated for two years. During an August Q&A session on Instagram Story, a fan asked, "Are you single?" In response, she posted a selfie and a note that read, "I am indeed."

Olivia and Jackson previously parted ways in May 2019 while he was focusing on his musical career. "Olivia and Jackson have been cooling off for a couple months," a source informed Us Weekly at that time. "They aren't together anymore, but are still very cordial and really do remain friends."

However, another source revealed that the two split due to the college admission scandal involving her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. "Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him," said the insider. "It wasn't necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn't be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult."

Olivia's parents Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty to forking out 500,000 to help her and sister Isabella Rose Giannulli secure places at the University of Southern California. The "Fuller House" alum and her fashion designer husband, however, have served their prison sentence and satisfied their fines.

