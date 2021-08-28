 
 

6ix9ine Yells at Alleged Clout Chasers During Mall Altercation

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'KOODA' rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, says in a circulating Clubhouse chat room that security was not at the scene when the incident occurred.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine's recent visit to a shopping mall didn't go as planned. A new video that surfaced online on Friday, August 26 saw the "KOODA" spitter getting into an altercation with some guys who were allegedly clout chasing.

In the footage, the 25-year-old musician could be heard yelling to the individuals, "You got f**ked up, n***a." After a few back-and-forths, he and his team left the scene. Someone from his crew could be heard saying, "Come on, let's go. I got your phone."

Hours later, the New York native addressed the incident when speaking in a Clubhouse chat room. Revealing that there was no security when the incident occurred, he explained, "Ain't no f**kin' security in the f**kin' mall when I acted up."

This was not the first time 6ix9ine had a fight while in public. Back in January 2018, he choked a fan named Santiago Albarran at the Galleria Mall after the then-16-year-old guy allegedly recorded the hip-hop star without his consent.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was then arrested in July stemming from the incident. Luckily, the case was eventually tossed out in November 2019 because the plaintiff no longer wanted to press charges.

In addition, Texas authorities believed that moving the "GOOBA" rapper to Texas for a hearing would present a "security risk", knowing that he has testified against alleged former associates.

Speaking about the dismissal, 6ix9ine's lawyer Carl A. Moore told TMZ at that time, "Mr. Hernandez has not been notified yet of the dismissal. We plan to notify him today." Carl went on to note, "I am happy the prosecutors handling this case did what was fair and just today in Dismissing the charge against Mr. Hernandez. We hope that getting this case behind him will assist in him moving forward with his career."

