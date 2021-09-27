 
 

Daniel Craig Demanded to Be Involved in Every Element of James Bond Filmmaking, Producer Unveils

Daniel Craig Demanded to Be Involved in Every Element of James Bond Filmmaking, Producer Unveils
Universal Pictures
Movie

Barbara Broccoli, who has worked on the Bond franchise since she was 17, reveals that it took some 'persuading' for the 'No Time to Die' to agree in taking on the iconic role.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig only agreed to play James Bond if he could be involved in "every part of the process."

The actor - who will be making his fifth and final appearance as Ian Fleming's fictional British spy in "No Time to Die" - took some "persuading" to take on the iconic role, because he knew it would change his life forever.

And producer Barbara Broccoli - who has worked on the Bond franchise since she was 17 - has revealed the "Knives Out" star has been a "tremendous help" in "all aspects" of the 007 films, from shooting a lot of the stunts himself to helping with the scripts.

Speaking on "No Time to Die: The Official James Bond" Podcast, she said, "The big problem was that he didn't want to do it, because I think he thought it was going to change his life dramatically and he was doing extremely well as an actor and liked the challenges of that."

  See also...

"It took some persuading but eventually he sat with Michael and I, and he said, 'Well, If I am going to take this on, I want to be an integral part of the process. I want to be involved in the scripts, I want to be involved in every element of the filmmaking.' "

"And we said, 'OK, let's do it.' And he has been a tremendous help in all the aspects, he's super intelligent, really brilliant about story and characters and drama and what works. He did a lot of physical training, so he does most of the action and he's involved in the kind of development of the action and everything. So he was just a perfect choice."

Broccoli admitted people were "eating their own words" when the "Spectre" star became hugely successful in the role. She said, "At the beginning, there was some resistance that Bond is not blonde and all this nonsense."

Craig made his first outing as the suave spy in 2006's "Casino Royale".

You can share this post!

Tom Parker Despises The Wanted's Song 'Walks Like Rihanna'

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital
Related Posts
Lashana Lynch Calls Bond Character in 'No Time to Die' Her Dream Role

Lashana Lynch Calls Bond Character in 'No Time to Die' Her Dream Role

'No Time to Die' Director Calls Sean Connery's James Bond a Rapist

'No Time to Die' Director Calls Sean Connery's James Bond a Rapist

Naomie Harris: Playing Strong Woman in James Bond Movie Is Privilege

Naomie Harris: Playing Strong Woman in James Bond Movie Is Privilege

Daniel Craig Gets Emotional as He Bids Farewell to James Bond on Set of 'No Time to Die'

Daniel Craig Gets Emotional as He Bids Farewell to James Bond on Set of 'No Time to Die'

Most Read
Taron Egerton and Jonathan Bailey to Play Gay Couple in New West End Play
Movie

Taron Egerton and Jonathan Bailey to Play Gay Couple in New West End Play

Rita Moreno and Lin-Manuel Miranda Among Honorees at Latin Cinema Celebration

Rita Moreno and Lin-Manuel Miranda Among Honorees at Latin Cinema Celebration

Ray Liotta Reveals Lengths to Land Role in 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie

Ray Liotta Reveals Lengths to Land Role in 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie

Marvel Launches Legal Battle to Keep Rights to 'Avengers' Characters

Marvel Launches Legal Battle to Keep Rights to 'Avengers' Characters

Lashana Lynch Calls Bond Character in 'No Time to Die' Her Dream Role

Lashana Lynch Calls Bond Character in 'No Time to Die' Her Dream Role

Billy Eichner Describes Stars of New Gay Romcom as Dream Cast

Billy Eichner Describes Stars of New Gay Romcom as Dream Cast

Madonna Claims Florence Pugh Is 'Definitely' on Shortlist to Play Her in Upcoming Biopic

Madonna Claims Florence Pugh Is 'Definitely' on Shortlist to Play Her in Upcoming Biopic

Princess Diana Fears for the Worst in First Full 'Spencer' Trailer

Princess Diana Fears for the Worst in First Full 'Spencer' Trailer

Stanley Tucci Tapped to Play Clive Davis in Whitney Houston Biopic

Stanley Tucci Tapped to Play Clive Davis in Whitney Houston Biopic

Broadway Revival of Melvin Van Peebles' Musical Proceeds as Planned After His Death

Broadway Revival of Melvin Van Peebles' Musical Proceeds as Planned After His Death

Daniel Craig Demanded to Be Involved in Every Element of James Bond Filmmaking, Producer Unveils

Daniel Craig Demanded to Be Involved in Every Element of James Bond Filmmaking, Producer Unveils

'The Inheritance' Star Lois Smith Becomes Oldest Performer to Win Tony Award - See Full Winner List

'The Inheritance' Star Lois Smith Becomes Oldest Performer to Win Tony Award - See Full Winner List

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Becomes Biggest Film of 2021 as 'Dear Evan Hansen' Tanks

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Becomes Biggest Film of 2021 as 'Dear Evan Hansen' Tanks