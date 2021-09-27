Tom Parker Despises The Wanted's Song 'Walks Like Rihanna'

Instagram Music

The cancer-stricken boybander says his group's 2013 song should go to the trash can despite being a fan favorite and getting approval from the Bajan beauty herself.

Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Wanted frontman Tom Parker can't stand the band's 2013 hit "Walks Like Rihanna" - even though Rihanna herself liked it.

The hit single made the U.K.'s top five and got a thumbs up from the "Umbrella" hitmaker, but the singer, who is fighting a brain tumour, still wishes the band had never recorded it.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the Inside My Head Stand Up to Cancer charity concert at London's Royal Albert Hall last week (ends24Sep21) - at which the boy band reunited on stage for the first time in seven years, Tom said, "That song just should not exist. Go in the bin forever. It's the f**king worst song ever."

Bandmate Siva Kaneswaran noted, "It's a good song if you're 15!" while Nathan Sykes insisted, "Without being hateful, it is a fan favourite, it's part of our history - and Rihanna liked it!"

And Jay McGuiness added, "She was very flattered, which is nice."

It's a busy time for the rebooted band - which will release "Most Wanted - The Greatest Hits LP" on 12 November - and the musical distractions are really helping Tom cope with his medical drama.

"It feels amazing. It is quite nice to be able to do something that is not related to treatment, it is like nothing has ever changed," he noted at a recent press conference of reuniting with his pals.