Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton Smiles in First Pic With Hubby After Lavish Wedding

The 39-year-old British singer/songwriter is officially taken off the market as she exhanges wedding vows with beau Charles Gay in lavish nuptials in Italy.

AceShowbiz - Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton has married her boyfriend Charles Gay in Italy.

The singer/songwriter was joined by bandmates Liz McClarnon and Jenny Frost as she tied the knot with her fiance of five years beside Lake Como.

She shared a photo of herself and her new husband on a boat on Instagram early on Sunday (26Sep21) morning, captioning it, "Mr & Mrs Gay, 25.09.2021 - Until the end," adding a heart emoji.

She also posted a video of their spectacular wedding day, which shows the loved-up duo sharing a kiss and raising their glasses in front of their friends and family as fireworks go off in the background.

She wrote alongside the clip, "I can't even put in to (sic) words how I feel right now, but I'm in a massive bubble of love surrounded by all the people who mean the world to me. Happy Days!", and added another heart emoji.

Liz and Jenny also shared snaps of the nuptials on their own social media accounts.

"How stunning does our @natashahamilton look?! We all had the most beautiful day yesterday! Thank you Mr & Mrs Gay I can't believe we got to be a part of such a truly magical day," Liz wrote on Instagram.

Jenny shared her own Instagram post that read, "The best day celebrating @natashahamilton & @charlesgay yesterday! It was magical from beginning to end. Tash you looked just breathtaking - another level beautiful Love you girls x (sic)."

And Natasha responded to her pop pals, adding, "thank you both so much for being with us yesterday- what a day!"

The singer was previously married to businessman Riad Erraji from 2007 to 2013, dad of her son Alfie, seven.

She also shares sons Josh, 15, with nightclub owner Fran Cosgrove and Harry, 13, with ex-boyfriend Gavin Hatcher.