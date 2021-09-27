Steve Coogan Tapped to Play British Paedophile Jimmy Savile on New TV Series

WENN/Nicky Nelson TV

The 'Philomena' actor is confirmed to portray the disgraced radio and TV host, who preyed on children during his heyday, on new drama 'The Reckoning'.

AceShowbiz - Steve Coogan will play sex abuser and former British television personality Jimmy Savile on a new BBC TV drama after struggling over whether to take on the controversial role.

The "Philomena" star will portray the disgraced former "Top of the Pops" presenter and DJ in "The Reckoning".

The "Jim'll Fix It" host was beloved during his lifetime, both for his television work and for raising enormous sums of money for Stoke Mandeville hospital in the U.K. He was even knighted in 1990, in large part due to his charity work.

While the colourful character was the subject of rumours while still alive, it wasn't until after Savile's death in 2011, aged 84, that the full horror of his crimes was revealed.

He reportedly raped and sexually abused scores of women and young children.

"To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly," Coogan told Deadline of wrestling with the decision.

"Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively a horrific story which - however harrowing - needs to be told."

Sandra Goldbacher will direct and Jeff Pope will executive produce the project for ITV Studios.

Producers also told Deadline they will be working closely with people whose lives were impacted by Savile's crimes to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect.

The project came after Steve Coogan recently wrapped up the second season of his TV show "This Time with Alan Partridge".