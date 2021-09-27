Gillian Anderson Gets Honest About Whether Her Sons Have Watched 'Sex Education'

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - "The Crown" star Gillian Anderson hopes her underage sons haven't watched her racy Netflix show "Sex Education".

The actress, who plays sex therapist Dr. Jean Milburn on the series, has banned her sons with ex-partner Mark Griffiths - Felix, 12, and Oscar, 14 - from watching the explicit TV show.

Gillian told Jane Garvey on "The Radio Times" podcast last week (ends September 24), "I have to say I am living happily in the denial that my children do not watch the show."

The host asked the former "The X-Files" star, "So you don't know whether they've watched it or not, or you hope they haven't?"

To which, she replied, "I hope they haven't ... When it first came out, I told them they weren't allowed to. I have no control over what they do at their friends' houses. I have no control over what their friends show them."

Meanwhile, Anderson, who just scooped an Emmy award for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher on "The Crown", said she's very similar to Dr. Jean. "I'm definitely not sorted, and I'm not sure I ever thought I would be sorted," she told Garvey.

"I experienced [not feeling sorted] in my own life, particularly I think amongst my girlfriends. I don't think it's uncommon for adults at any point to still feel like they're not grown up yet."

"That's what's great about the show ... it shows human beings at whatever age trying to behave, trying to change their behavior, [trying to] adjust and behave more responsibly and adult-like - to some degree, even in if we're in our 50s we're all still trying to do that."