Dave Bautista Offers $5K Reward for Information About Adopted Puppy's Abuser

Instagram Celebrity

When picking up the neglected Sage, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star tells local reporters that the person responsible for the cruelty 'got to be the lowest form of human being, pure evil.'

Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Dave Bautista has adopted an abused puppy and offered a $5,000 reward to help find the person responsible for the cruelty.

The former wrestler jumped into action when he heard neglected Sage's heartbreaking story - the pooch was taken to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in Florida with a metal chain embedded in her neck.

Staff operated to remove the chain, named the three-month-old dog, and immediately put her up for adoption online, where Bautista read about her heartbreaking tale.

Sage also has skin issues and overgrown nails and was in immense pain when an animal lover spotted her eating garbage and sought help.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Dave told his followers he was determined to track down the "piece of s**t" responsible for the abuse.

"ATTN Tampa Bay: I will personally hand $5000 cash to the person who gives information leading to the arrest and conviction of the sick piece of s**t responsible for this," Bautista wrote. "If you know anything please contact @humanesocietytampabay or @safek9."

Dog lover Mickey Rourke has also pledged $1,000 for information and the bosses at a Tampa Bay law firm have confirmed they would match Bautista's $5,000, while Humane Society bosses have also offered to pay $1,500.

The "Army of the Dead" star, who already owns two pit bulls, has adopted the pup and re-named her Penny, as he shared in a video update on Friday, September 24.

"The puppy you know as Sage today became Penny Bautista," he said, before being handed the sweet brown and white pup. "I'd like to introduce you to the newest member of my family... she is now a Bautista, and she will never be abused again in her life."

"We are so excited for Sage! She went from eating trash in a cemetery with a chain embedded around her neck to starting an AMAZING new life with Dave and 2 new Pitty siblings," a spokesman for the Humane Society writes.

When picking up his new pup on Thursday, Dave told local reporters, "To me, there's nothing more innocent and pure than a puppy. For someone who can abuse a puppy has got to be the lowest form of human being, pure evil [sic]... It makes me sick to my stomach."