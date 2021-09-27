 
 

Lily Rabe Cradles Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

The 'American Horror Story' actress confirms she is having a new addition to her growing family with Hamis Linklater, a year after their second child was born.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Lily Rabe is expecting her third child with partner Hamish Linklater.

A representative for the couple - which welcomed its first child in 2017, followed by a baby girl last year (Jun20) - confirmed the news to People magazine, after the "American Horror Story" star was spotted cradling her bump at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday (26Sep21) evening.

Hamish, who stars in new Netflix miniseries "Midnight Mass", also has a daughter named Lucinda Rose, 14, from his previous relationship with playwright Jessica Goldberg.

Earlier this year, Rabe told Romper.com motherhood has made her more decisive.

"You know something that I've noticed, that happened immediately, was my ability to make decisions," she said.

"I've never been the greatest or most critical decision-maker. And I feel like with my work, something that changed just instantly was the clarity with which I made choices. And I think it became easier to say no to things and it also became easier to say yes to things that I knew I wanted to do."

The daughter of late actress Jill Clayburgh and playwright David Rabe added, "It was just like everything was in sharper focus, if that makes sense. And you do just like, have less time. So that helps, too, in terms of clarifying decisions and where you're going to put your time."

"But I also just felt clear about what I wanted and who I wanted to spend my time with. And I'm so grateful for that."

