 
 

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight
Instagram
Celebrity

The Major Lazer member has narrowly avoided being 'swept out the airlock' on his flight to Texas as his private plane suffered technical issues in a terrifying incident.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - DJ and producer Diplo is grateful to be alive after a terrifying flight on Friday (24Sep21) when the door seal on his private jet broke.

Diplo, real name Thomas Pentz, was on his way to El Paso, Texas for a show when the frightening incident took place mid-flight - and he and his fellow passengers were lucky not to be "swept out the airlock."

The "Take U There" hitmaker later shared a picture of himself on Instagram, standing in front of the plane before the flight, and wrote, "This is the picture I took right before we took off for El Paso for tonight. In mid air our door seal broke and we had to sit with seats belts on tight so that we didn't get swept out the airlock like princess Leia in episode 8 (of Star Wars)..."

"(I guess the guy behind me was trying to fix it) anyway we are looking for a new jet so trying to make the show a little late... but we didn't die so thats the good news and we are on track to live and work another day (sic)," he continued, including a string of heart and broken heart emojis.

  See also...

He subsequently added to the post, penning, "We are trying to still get to Texas tonight so bare (sic) with us...?", and his pals were quick to respond to the scare.

DJ Nitti Gritti, who apparently snapped the shot of Diplo in front of the plane, responded, "I almost took ur (your) last picture," along with a laughing emoji while Maye Musk, the model mum of Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk, added, "Horrifying experience."

Australian singer and surfer Alex Hayes, meanwhile, offered some practical advice.

"This is why u need a parachute when u fly @diplo (sic)," he quipped.

The music maker made it safely to El Paso after the delay, sharing videos from the gig on his Instagram Story.

You can share this post!

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son Arrested and Charged for Punching Woman

Related Posts
One of Diplo's Accusers Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit

One of Diplo's Accusers Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diplo's Post-Baseball Game Concert Called Off Following New Sexual Assault Allegations

Diplo's Post-Baseball Game Concert Called Off Following New Sexual Assault Allegations

Diplo Hit With New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diplo Hit With New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diplo Responds to Ex-Lover's Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Diplo Responds to Ex-Lover's Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Most Read
'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery
Celebrity

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Jana Kramer Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Blocking Her on Social Media Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors

Jana Kramer Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Blocking Her on Social Media Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada