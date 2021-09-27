Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Instagram Celebrity

The Major Lazer member has narrowly avoided being 'swept out the airlock' on his flight to Texas as his private plane suffered technical issues in a terrifying incident.

Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - DJ and producer Diplo is grateful to be alive after a terrifying flight on Friday (24Sep21) when the door seal on his private jet broke.

Diplo, real name Thomas Pentz, was on his way to El Paso, Texas for a show when the frightening incident took place mid-flight - and he and his fellow passengers were lucky not to be "swept out the airlock."

The "Take U There" hitmaker later shared a picture of himself on Instagram, standing in front of the plane before the flight, and wrote, "This is the picture I took right before we took off for El Paso for tonight. In mid air our door seal broke and we had to sit with seats belts on tight so that we didn't get swept out the airlock like princess Leia in episode 8 (of Star Wars)..."

"(I guess the guy behind me was trying to fix it) anyway we are looking for a new jet so trying to make the show a little late... but we didn't die so thats the good news and we are on track to live and work another day (sic)," he continued, including a string of heart and broken heart emojis.

He subsequently added to the post, penning, "We are trying to still get to Texas tonight so bare (sic) with us...?", and his pals were quick to respond to the scare.

DJ Nitti Gritti, who apparently snapped the shot of Diplo in front of the plane, responded, "I almost took ur (your) last picture," along with a laughing emoji while Maye Musk, the model mum of Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk, added, "Horrifying experience."

Australian singer and surfer Alex Hayes, meanwhile, offered some practical advice.

"This is why u need a parachute when u fly @diplo (sic)," he quipped.

The music maker made it safely to El Paso after the delay, sharing videos from the gig on his Instagram Story.