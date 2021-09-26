 
 

Bruce Springsteen's 'No Nukes' Footage Set for November Release

Music

The spectacular concert held in Madison Square Garden the wake of 1979's Three Mile Island nuclear accident is confirmed to be released for the first time.

  • Sep 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's 1979 No Nukes Concerts film is to be released worldwide for the first time in November (21).

The boss, his band, and guests including Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, Carly Simon, and Jackson Browne hit the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York in September 1979 for the two-night spectacular and the shows were filmed - but only clips from the footage were released, until now. It will be distributed globally in HD for digital download on 16 November and the set will debut in physical formats three days later, with bundles available on CD, vinyl, DVD, and Blu-Ray.

"It's the greatest document of that era we will ever have," Springsteen's longtime manager and record producer Jon Landau tells Billboard. "It's a pure rock show from beginning to end, the energy level is transcendent, and the mastery of the art and the craft of rock music is awe inspiring."

The "No Nukes" film has been meticulously edited by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny from the original 16mm footage.

  See also...

Zimny explains he knew he was dealing with something special as soon as he started work on the project. "I quickly realised that these were the best performances, and best filming from the band's legendary Seventies...," he says.

"It's the gold standard for Bruce and the band live during one of their greatest creative periods."

The No Nukes gigs were organised over five nights by Browne, Graham Nash, Raitt, and activist Harvey Wasserman in the wake of the Three Mile Island nuclear accident, and Springsteen was asked to appear and add a little superstar power to ensure the final two nights would be sell outs.

"That was a critical moment," Springsteen tells Rolling Stone. "My friend Jackson Browne was very involved. He's an activist and I was sort of a hired gun. But I was curious to see where else I could take my music, and where it would be helpful. We had enough success where I felt like I should be doing something with it, and that was where I was at that moment."

