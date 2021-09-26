 
 

Lashana Lynch Calls Bond Character in 'No Time to Die' Her Dream Role

The 'Captain Marvel' actress is excited for the upcoming 007 movie installment because she gets to fulfill her childhood dream of portraying a strong woman on screen.

  • Sep 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lashana Lynch has fulfilled a childhood dream by landing the role of Nomi in the highly anticipated James Bond movie "No Time to Die".

The 33-year-old actress will play 00 agent Nomi in the hotly-anticipated Bond movie and revealed that it was the type of role she wanted to see on the big screen as a young girl growing up.

Lashana told Baz Bamigboye's column in the Daily Mail newspaper, "Nomi is the woman I hoped to see on screen when I was a little girl."

"She's highly skilled yet vulnerable. She's learning on the job - as I had to."

The movie, which is set to be Daniel Craig's last as 007, sees Nomi team up with Bond to rescue a kidnapped scientist and Lashana revealed the intense stunt training has set her up for life.

The "Captain Marvel" star said, "They gave me everything to ensure I was ready for the rest of my career!"

Lashana also revealed there is "mental and energetic" sparring between Nomi and Bond during the movie.

She explained, "They psych each other out."

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli hopes that Lashana will return as Nomi in the next film but ruled out the prospect of her replacing Daniel as the iconic spy.

Asked if she will become a regular in the franchise, Barbara said, "One hopes. (But) James Bond is a male character."

Barbara's fellow producer Michael G. Wilson also revealed that there is no rush to find Craig's replacement and that the search will begin next year.

He said, "We're not even thinking about it at this point."

"Barbara always says it's like asking a bride when she walks down the aisle: who's going to be your next husband?"

